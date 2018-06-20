PurePower Technologies® Launches 6.6L Diesel Turbo for the Aftermarket

"The launch of the 6.6L diesel reman turbo expands our turbo platform across new high-volume makes and models," said Jerry Sweetland, president and CEO, PurePower Technologies. "We will deliver only the highest quality turbos to the aftermarket by leveraging our OE heritage in single-digit PPM remanufacturing processes."

PurePower also has the capacity to independently remanufacture turbos using a modular approach for an assortment of all makes wastegate and variable geometry turbochargers with its expanded automated error-proof, high-volume assembly operation.

With its precision hot gas stand testing, real-world validation on heavy-duty engine dynamometer cells, precision component machining and assembly capabilities, PurePower manufacturers turbos which meet or exceed OE standards.

Certified to TS 16949, PurePower's rigorous quality assurance standards and processes allows it to develop products that stay ahead of market and regulatory trends, and deliver uncompromising quality, durability and fuel economy.

For further product and sales information regarding PurePower's turbo offerings, visit: purepowertechnologies.com/turbos.

About PurePower Technologies:

PurePower Technologies, Inc. is the leader in engineering and remanufacturing of diesel fuel injectors and turbos for OEMs and the aftermarket. Headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina, the company is the authority for all precision fuel, air-management, and after-treatment systems for light, medium, and heavy-duty diesel engines, having produced more than 30 million precision diesel fuel injectors since 1999. With more than 350 world-class engineers and technical specialists, PurePower offers a complete portfolio of design, engineering, manufacturing, and remanufacturing capabilities that allow us to achieve levels of quality and precision that outpace the industry. For more information, visit purepowertechnologies.com.

