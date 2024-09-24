PURERED CONTINUES LEADERSHIP EXPANSION WITH NEW HIRES AND PROMOTIONS

President Heather Collins Names Kevin Kincaid and Genna Carlson Managing Directors and Dan Weil as EVP of Client Partnerships

ATLANTA, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, leading advertising, marketing and technology partner, PureRed, announced it will be evolving their executive team, naming Kevin Kincaid and Genna Carlson to Managing Directors and Dan Weil to EVP of Client Partnerships.

"We're thrilled to welcome such exceptional leaders into these key roles at PureRed," says Heather Collins, President of PureRed. "Each brings a unique blend of experience, vision and a deep commitment to our purpose. Together, their leadership will drive our company forward faster, strengthening client relationships and fueling innovation as we continue to shape the future of our industry."

A PureRed veteran of more than 20 years, Kevin Kincaid has been promoted to Managing Director. During his time at PureRed, he has established a reputation as a visionary with the ability to build dynamic relationships with high-profile clients, executives and key stakeholders. Today, Kevin leads major retail accounts for the company and is instrumental in providing groundbreaking leadership to our innovation teams. "I'm honored to step into the role of Managing Director. After two-plus decades with PureRed, I'm excited to continue our journey together, driving innovation and delivering outstanding experiences for our clients and their customers," says Kincaid.

Joining Kincaid as a Managing Director is new hire, Genna Carlson. Carlson is a veteran of the agency world with 18 years of experience driving strategic growth and leading high performance AOR teams for some of the world's largest CPG brands, including Unilever, General Mills, Nestlé Health Science and Georgia Pacific. Known for her innovative approach and results-driven mindset, Genna has been widely recognized in the industry, earning prestigious accolades such as the Path to Purchase Women of Excellence award, along with multiple Effie and Reggie awards for her contributions. "I'm thrilled to join PureRed and lead such a talented and thought-provoking team," says Carlson. "Together, we'll push creative boundaries and deliver exceptional results for our clients."

Rounding out the new additions to the executive team as EVP Client Partnerships is Dan Weil, who has 25+ years of sales and marketing experience, spanning several industries. Dan's experience from both agency and client-side position him to continue to drive key client challenges and provide transformative solutions. He's led brands such as Lowe's, Coca-Cola, Kellogg's, General Motors, UPS, Burger King, KFC, AWG, Rite Aid and UNFI. "I'm deeply committed to nurturing the relationships that have been the cornerstone of our success at PureRed, and expanding our client base as we continue to deliver innovation in the marketplace," says Weil. "Building strong, lasting connections because of the work we do and how we do it is in our DNA, and I look to continue this forward faster approach as we grow together."

"PureRed has a history of reinventing itself to better align with the needs of our clients," says CEO Brian Cohen. "We're committed to ensuring our business is structured to deliver the right solutions for our clients and I'm looking forward to moving both PureRed and our clients Forward, Faster."

About PureRed

PureRed is an award-winning, 500+ associate, PE-owned advertising, marketing and technology partner which delivers content at scale for some of the world's most recognizable Fortune 500 companies. PureRed works with 14 of the largest 25 retailers in the country and provides fully integrated marketing and advertising capabilities across retail, consumer packaged goods, tech, financial services and specialty brands globally. With over 50 years' experience, PureRed's current clients include Microsoft, TD Bank, Charter Spectrum, Kroger, Rite Aid and more. For more information, visit www.purered.co.

