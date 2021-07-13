Pure's Evergreen Subscription to Innovation Reaches New Milestone, Delivers Over 7,000 Non-Disruptive Controller Upgrades Since 2015

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Storage® (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers storage as-a-service in a multi-cloud world, today announced it has reached a new growth milestone for its subscription-based Evergreen™ Storage program, with over 2,700 customers having done non-disruptive storage upgrades and the average number of upgrades having grown 38% year-over-year for the last five years. The consistent growth of Evergreen serves as a foundation for Pure's strategy to deliver simple, reliable and scalable storage as-a-service (STaaS) and a seamless bridge to the cloud.

Unveiled in 2015, Evergreen challenged the status quo of traditional storage delivery, which was marked by high costs, 3-5-year technology refresh cycles, forklift upgrades, storage rebuys, unplanned downtime, high-risk data migration, and overall data storage complexity. Evergreen has paved the way for the new era of IT ownership by enabling customers with a subscription to innovation that reduces costs, creates a longer and more sustainable technology lifecycle, and allows them to continue to modernize their organizations with zero disruptions to respond to changing business needs.

Evergreen's momentum, combined with Pure as-a-Service™, a true consumption-based STaaS offering, and Pure Cloud Block Store™, which provides seamless data mobility across on-premises and cloud environments, is a testament to Pure's expanding and unified subscription strategy. In the first quarter of fiscal year 2022, Pure's subscription services revenue grew 35% year-over-year.

"Organizations are increasingly turning to subscription-based, as-a-Service solutions to drive agility and eliminate the negative impacts of planned maintenance. The incredible momentum of Evergreen reaffirms our commitment to helping organizations achieve a high level of manageability and simplicity when it comes to their data storage needs." -- Prakash Darji, VP and GM, Digital Experience Business Unit, Pure Storage.

While conventional storage upgrades require a complete overhaul of an organization's IT infrastructure, including removing outdated storage and replacing it with the latest technology, Pure's Evergreen Storage is completely disruption-free, eliminates storage rebuys, and provides investment protection. To date, the program has successfully delivered over 7,000 non-disruptive controller upgrades to Pure's growing customer-base, eliminating downtime, performance impact, data migrations and forklift upgrades.

Global customers and early adopters are continuing to benefit from Evergreen's ease of use, seamless upgrades and overall simplicity, including Chapman University, Nanyang Technological University, and Solideo:

"The Evergreen program is a huge advantage to working with Pure. We've been able to continually upgrade to new generation controllers to take advantage of things like NVMe. We're so confident in the non-disruptive nature of the upgrades that we schedule them on weekday afternoons. They take ten minutes without any of our users or services hosted on the arrays even noticing." -- James Kelly, Oracle DBA and Storage Administrator, Chapman University

"Evergreen's non-disruptive upgrades have simplified the management of our infrastructure dramatically." -- Alan Ong, CIO, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore

"Pure knows better than anyone else how to integrate new technologies into its storage solutions while maintaining simplicity, which suits our IT team perfectly. Pure Evergreen Storage allows us to upgrade our storage capacity non-disruptively—without changing hardware or questioning our initial investment." -- Marc Duong, CISO-CIO, SOLIDÉO

