Pure's Modern Data Experience: Transforming the Customer Approach to IT

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG), the fastest growing data storage company, today announced groundbreaking additions to its Pure as-a-Service portfolio to make Pure the first and only company to offer unified subscriptions that enables flexibility across cloud and on-prem solutions. Pure's approach helps organizations replace antiquated storage systems with fast, flexible resources that fit modern operating environments.

"Customers know that an investment in innovation is an investment in their future. They want services that grow and change as they do. We have heard loud and clear that ease of use, interoperability, and a clear upgrade path drive long term strategic relevance," said Charles Giancarlo, CEO, Pure Storage. "We started a revolution in the category with our Evergreen™ model. Now, we're delivering on our vision of a Modern Data Experience -- data storage delivered as-a-service that allows customers to extract maximum value from their data while reducing complexity and expense."

As the only data storage vendor to offer all of its core products as a service today, Pure delivers the Modern Data Experience -- simple, seamless and sustainable.

Simple. API-defined storage services, common management tools and actionable analytics.

Seamless. Storage services that can handle multiple protocols, tiers and clouds in a single environment.

Sustainable. Customers buy only what they need, when they need it, and can upgrade to the latest innovation without pain or penalty.

Pure customers are using these products to drive data center consolidation, build multi-cloud architectures, run high availability services, and create an analytics core their company can build around. As CIOs look to drive agility and efficiency, they are increasingly moving toward as-a-service models. IDC research data shows that 58 percent of IT organizations prefer as-a-Service over CAPEX and lease options. And over the next three years, nearly 60 percent of IT Cloud Infrastructure will be consumed as-a-Service, up from 50 percent today.

Targeting key areas of focus for CIOs today, Pure unveiled a range of enhancements to help organizations build a hybrid cloud, transition to fast, consolidated data architectures and derive business value from AI and analytics – all while enabling customers to rapidly recover from IT failures:

Pure products available through Pure as-a-Service: Pure is leading the industry by offering all of its award-winning core solutions both as products and services - today. The Pure as-a-Service family is a full portfolio of integrated solutions, giving customers choice of both CAPEX and OPEX business models.

Major additions to our Cloud Data Services portfolio are designed to help customers embrace the strategic value of hybrid cloud. These solutions enable migration of applications to and from Amazon Web Services (AWS) with minimal re-architecture and allow customers to leverage public cloud economics for any use case.

to our Cloud Data Services portfolio are designed to help customers embrace the strategic value of hybrid cloud. These solutions enable migration of applications to and from Amazon Web Services (AWS) with minimal re-architecture and allow customers to leverage public cloud economics for any use case. Through advanced engineering integration with established partners, Pure helps customers unify and manage multiple AI projects across any stage.

with established partners, Pure helps customers unify and manage multiple AI projects across any stage. No cold data – this expansion of the Pure Storage FlashArray™ product line delivers a modern data management experience for customers and NVMe-based flash across the entire stack, without compromise.

of the Pure Storage FlashArray™ product line delivers a modern data management experience for customers and NVMe-based flash across the entire stack, without compromise. For faster time to insight within VM environments, Pure has introduced VM Analytics Pro, a new feature bundle offered within Pure1®. Pure1 can map out a customer's infrastructure to efficiently and intelligently help discover and resolve issues. Detailed reports will provide holistic information as well as recommendations and will let customers know if an environment adheres to best practices.

For more information about the Pure//Accelerate conference and how Pure helps organizations go modern, including today's news and video of keynote presentations, visit us at our website .

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) helps innovators build a better world with data. Pure's data solutions enable SaaS companies, cloud service providers, and enterprise and public sector customers to deliver real-time, secure data to power their mission-critical production, DevOps, and modern analytics environments in a multi-cloud environment. One of the fastest growing enterprise IT companies in history, Pure Storage enables customers to quickly adopt next-generation technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, to help maximize the value of their data for competitive advantage. And with a certified NPS customer satisfaction score in the top one percent of B2B companies, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world.

Analyst Recognition

Gartner July 2018 Magic Quadrant for Solid-State Arrays

IDC MarketScape for All-Flash Arrays

Pure Storage, the "P" Logo, CloudSnap, Evergreen, Pure1, FlashArray and FlashBlade are trademarks or registered trademarks of Pure Storage, Inc. All other trademarks or names referenced in this document are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements including, among other things, statements regarding the expected performance and benefits of Pure's product offerings. The words "believe," "may," "will," "plan," "expect," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. Risks include, but are not limited to, risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including future reports that we may file with the SEC from time to time, which could cause actual results to vary from expectations. Pure assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

Any unreleased products, features, or functions referenced in this release, our website or other press releases or public statements that are not currently available are subject to change at Pure's discretion and may not be delivered as planned or at all. Customers who purchase Pure's product offerings should make their purchase decisions based upon products, features and functions that are currently available.

SOURCE Pure Storage

Related Links

http://www.purestorage.com

