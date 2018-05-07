PureSec Unveils First Serverless Security Solution for MS Azure Functions

The security solution is being demonstrated today live at Microsoft Build 2018 in Seattle WA.

The adoption of serverless architectures on cloud providers like Microsoft Azure is growing exponentially, at an estimated annual rate of 700%. Organizations adopting serverless are still responsible for designing robust applications and making sure that application code doesn't introduce application-layer vulnerabilities. However, since organizations that use serverless architectures do not have access to the physical (or virtual) server or its operating system, they can't deploy traditional security layers such as endpoint protection, host-based intrusion prevention, Web application firewalls, or RASP (runtime application self-protection) solutions.

PureSec's SSRE platform is designed exclusively for serverless applications and can defend against application layer attacks such as NoSQL/SQL injections, remote code execution, attempts to subvert function logic and unauthorized malicious actions. Founded by security veterans Shaked Zin (CEO), Avi Shulman (VP of Engineering) and Ory Segal (CTO), PureSec is the acknowledged global leader in serverless architecture security.

PureSec's beta Serverless Security Runtime Environment for Azure Functions marks a new and significant partnership with Microsoft, one of the biggest cloud providers. This makes PureSec the world's first Multi-Cloud Serverless Security Runtime Environment. "Our solution doesn't require customers to re-apply security protections, or use different technologies to secure their multi-cloud serverless applications. It just works wherever it is deployed," said Ory Segal, PureSec CTO. "PureSec's technology was developed to support any kind of serverless environment."

The SSRE is serverless in itself and requires no installation of appliances, or maintenance of cloud infrastructure. It seamlessly integrates into all serverless functions and scales together with customer serverless applications. PureSec provides DevSecOps teams with unparalleled deep visibility into serverless functions behavior and security events in real time.

"We are excited to partner with PureSec on securing Serverless applications," said Nir Mashkowski, Microsoft's Director of Program Management for Azure Functions. "Defending apps can be a challenging in the new, serverless paradigm. We've worked closely with the PureSec team to ensure their solution is tightly-integrated with Azure Functions, so while Microsoft secures the underlying infrastructure, PureSec's SSRE secures the application layer."

"PureSec is excited to be working with Microsoft, deploying our SSRE to protect serverless code built for Azure Functions," said Ory Segal. "Serverless has grown rapidly, and companies are now beginning to understand that traditional models of cloud security don't apply. PureSec's integrated security platform installs in minutes and is ready to protect your application logic, code and data on Azure Functions against known and unknown threats."

About PureSec

As the global leader in serverless architecture security, PureSec enables its customers to build and maintain secure and reliable serverless applications. The company's end-to-end serverless security solution is the industry's first and most comprehensive Serverless Security Runtime Environment (SSRE).

To learn how PureSec solutions and its team of serverless security experts are helping businesses to secure their serverless applications, please visit http://www.puresec.io and follow @PureSecTeam on Twitter.



