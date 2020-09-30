PureShield And ViaClean Technologies File Suit Against Allied BioScience For Patent Infringement, False Advertising, Unfair Competition & Tortious Interference

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ViaClean Technologies, a biotech company that develops, manufactures and markets proprietary and environmentally responsible antimicrobial solutions that protect surfaces, and its subsidiary PureShield today announced that they have filed a lawsuit against Allied BioScience for infringement of ten U.S. patents, false advertising, unfair competition, and tortious interference with business relations. The lawsuit, filed by the international law firm Crowell & Moring LLP in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, seeks damages and injunctive relief against Allied BioScience based on its infringing activities with several product lines—including SurfaceWise2. The announcement was made today by Jim Young, Founder and Executive Chairman of ViaClean Technologies.

Said Mr. Young, "We will take any and all actions necessary to enforce, protect and defend our rights under the law, including our intellectual property rights. In addition, and based upon the advice of counsel, we are considering taking appropriate legal action against any and all third parties that knowingly distribute, sell or purchase products that infringe our intellectual property rights," continued Mr. Young.

The BIOPROTECTUs™ System by ViaClean Technologies encompasses an array of patented, registered technologies that disinfect surfaces and spaces, as well as provide long-term (up to 90 days) antimicrobial surface protection, from problematic microbiological organisms*. Science has definitively established that surfaces can be sources of exposure to viruses and present a potential route for transmission of disease. Infectious viruses can be transferred to people and other objects by direct contact with surfaces; contamination on hands can then be spread to the mouth, nose or eyes and can cause infection. An essential component in the BIOPROTECTUs™ System is BIOPROTECT™ (https://bioprotect.us/); a groundbreaking, water-based antimicrobial product that when applied to both porous and non-porous surfaces, creates a highly durable protective shield that provides long-term (up to 90 days) antimicrobial protection that inhibits the growth of *odor and stain causing bacteria, mold, mildew, algae and fungi.

For more information on ViaClean Technologies and The BIOPROTECTUs™ System, please visit www.bioprotect.us.

About ViaClean Technologies

ViaClean Technologies LLC, a biotech company, develops, manufactures and markets groundbreaking, innovative and environmentally responsible solutions that protect surfaces by disinfecting and safeguarding both interior and exterior physical surfaces from microbial contaminants (algae, bacteria, fungi and mold). ViaClean Technologies' pioneering and proprietary technologies, products and services provide antibacterial, antimicrobial, disinfectant and advanced odor control solutions for commercial, institutional and consumer use. ViaClean's BIOPROTECTUs™ System products include BIOPROTECT™ for textiles, plastics and metal goods. ViaClean is headquartered in Philadelphia with a satellite office in New York. For more information, visit the ViaClean website (www.bioprotect.us).

