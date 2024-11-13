PureSky Energy Achieves a Strong First-Year GRESB Score

DENVER, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PureSky Energy, a leading sustainable energy solutions provider and independent power producer, is proud to announce a score of 84 in its first-year submission to the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB). This score highlights the company's strong commitment to sustainability, transparency, and social responsibility, underscoring PureSky Energy's dedication to advancing environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices.

The GRESB assessment is a globally recognized benchmark that evaluates the ESG performance data of real assets worldwide. A score of 84 is a very strong result for a first-year submission, positioning PureSky Energy well to become a top performer in the renewable energy sector.

"This score reflects our team's hard work and dedication to implementing sustainable practices that align with our core focus of building a clean energy future," said Jared Donald, CEO of PureSky Energy. "As we continue to grow and scale, we remain committed to pushing the boundaries of sustainability and improving our ESG performance."

PureSky Energy aims to build on this success by enhancing key areas of performance and management. The company plans to strengthen its framework for measuring and reporting ESG and implement initiatives that drive the most significant impact on its sustainability practices.

"As thrilled as we are with our first-year result, we are already looking ahead. Our goal is to set new standards for reporting and transparency that inform and drive sustainable business decisions," added Jared Donald.

PureSky Energy remains dedicated to advancing the renewable energy transition while continuing to prioritize the well-being of the environment and local communities. The company looks forward to leveraging this momentum to achieve even greater outcomes in the future.

About PureSky Energy:

PureSky Energy is a leading developer, owner, and operator of US community solar, C&I and storage projects with headquarters in Denver, Colorado. Since entering the US market in 2016, the company has rapidly expanded its scale and currently operates a portfolio with generation capacity of approximately 233MW across forty-four sites or under-construction projects expected to be completed in the short term. The company has a large pipeline of solar and battery storage projects across existing and new US markets, placing the platform in a primary position within the distributed generation market. The company's mission is to make clean energy accessible and aﬀordable to local communities across the United States, while shaping a brighter, more sustainable future for generations to come.

Website: www.pureskyenergy.com

Host A Solar Farm: https://www.pureskyenergy.com/community-host

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/puresky-energy

SOURCE PureSky Energy