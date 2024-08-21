PureSky Energy Announces the Operational Launch of Gouverneur NY Solar I Community Solar Farm in Gouverneur, NY

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PureSky Energy, a leader in sustainable energy solutions, is excited to announce the operational launch of a new community solar farm project in Gouverneur, NY, marking PureSky's nineteenth site in the state of New York.

ASA Gouverneur NY Solar I

Location: Gouverneur, NY

Size: 2,082 kW DC

Solar Panels: 5,408 high-efficiency units

Estimated Annual Generation: 3,166,722 kWh.

Estimated Homes Powered Annually: 437

Estimated Annual Co2 Reduction: 4,877,156 lbs.

Estimated 30-Year Customer Savings: $1,093,601

"We are very excited for our co-located site in Gouverneur to come online," says Nicholas Topping, Vice President of Community Solar at PureSky Energy. "We are immensely proud of all the hard work that went into building this site, from our development team to our landowners and are grateful for the Town of Gouverneur's support of the industry."

Support also comes in the form of partner companies and members of the communities where we build solar. CarMax, the nation's largest retailer of used cars, is an anchor customer and subscribed their Buffalo and Albany stores in New York to PureSky's Gouverneur I community solar farm. The company's commitment is pivotal to the success of this program and contributes to New York's energy transition goals.

"We're proud to partner with PureSky Energy to support their efforts to expand access to community solar and further advance New York State's transition to renewable energy," says Ali Woodworth, CarMax's Director, EH&S and Energy. "Community solar programs are a part of our ongoing commitment to positive social impact and building sustainable value for our local communities."

The Gouverneur NY Solar I farm exempliﬁes economic and environmental progress, underscoring PureSky Energy's dedication to forging a sustainable future. The facility not only demonstrates PureSky's resolve in pursuing innovation and sustainability, but also provides signiﬁcant social and economic growth through local jobs and tax generation. For more information about the Gouverneur Solar Farms or PureSky Energy's initiatives, please visit our website: ASA Gouverneur NY Solar I (pureskyenergy.com).

PureSky is committed to the Upstate New York market and has additional anchor capacity available for upcoming community solar projects. Corporations, municipalities, organizations, and institutions interested in learning more about becoming project anchors should contact [email protected].

About CarMax:

CarMax, the nation's largest retailer of used autos, revolutionized the automotive retail industry by driving integrity, honesty and transparency in every interaction. The company offers a truly personalized experience with the option for customers to do as much, or as little, online and in-store as they want. During the fiscal year that ended February 29, 2024, CarMax sold approximately 770,000 used vehicles and 550,000 wholesale vehicles at its auctions. In addition, CarMax Auto Finance originated more than $8 billion in receivables during fiscal 2024, adding to its more than $17 billion portfolio. CarMax has 245 store locations, nearly 30,000 associates, and is proud to have been recognized for 20 consecutive years as one of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®. CarMax is committed to making a positive impact on people, communities and the environment. Learn more in the 2024 Responsibility Report. For more information, visit www.carmax.com.

About PureSky Energy:

PureSky Energy is a leading developer, owner, and operator of US community solar, C&I and storage projects with headquarters in Denver, Colorado. Since entering the US market in 2016, the company has rapidly expanded its scale and currently operates a portfolio with generation capacity of approximately 233MW across forty-four sites or under-construction projects expected to be completed in the short term. The company has a large pipeline of solar and battery storage projects across existing and new US markets, placing the platform in a primary position within the distributed generation market. The company's mission is to make clean energy accessible and aﬀordable to local communities across the United States, while shaping a brighter, more sustainable future for generations to come.

Website: www.pureskyenergy.com

Host A Solar Farm: https://www.pureskyenergy.com/community-host LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/puresky-energy

SOURCE PureSky Energy