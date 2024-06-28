PureSky Energy Announces the Operational Launch of Gouverneur NY Solar II Community Solar Farm in Gouverneur, NY

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y., June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PureSky Energy, a leader in sustainable energy solutions, is excited to announce the operational launch of a new community solar farm project in Gouverneur, NY, marking PureSky's eighteenth site in the state of New York, making PureSky a leader in the state.

ASA Gouverneur NY Solar II

Location: Gouverneur, NY

Size: 5,225 kW DC

Solar Panels: 13,572 high-efficiency units

Estimated Annual Generation: 6,364,050 kWh.

Estimated Homes Powered Annually: 878

Estimated Annual Co2 Reduction: 9,943,047 lbs. (Equivalent to removing 1003 cars oﬀ the road)

Estimated 30-Year Customer Savings: $2,292,249

"We are thrilled to announce the operational launch of ASA Gouverneur NY Solar II, in Gouverneur, NY. Community Solar is intended to assist every part of the community, from a residential customer to a small business owner, and we are so pleased that Glen Falls Hospital, which serves 20+ communities in New York's an anchor customer of this farm. Our goal is to empower communities with renewable energy and ASA Gouverneur NY Solar II is a shining example of that mission in action," said Nicole LeBlanc, Chief Operating Officer at PureSky Energy.

The project also marks a major milestone for PureSky's partnership with Albany Med Health System, as both their Columbia Memorial and Glens Falls Hospitals are now benefiting from long term operating cost savings as anchor subscribers on two of PureSky's solar farms. These crucial partnerships help make Community Solar development possible, and PureSky applauds Albany Med for their continued support of sustainable practices.

Karen Seward, Director of Energy Management for Albany Med Health System Hospital said "Glens Falls Hospital is pleased to partner with PureSky on this project to provide a sustainable, renewable resource option for our power needs while also achieving important energy cost savings."

The Gouverneur NY Solar II farm exempliﬁes economic and environmental progress, underscoring PureSky Energy's dedication to forging a sustainable future, while also providing signiﬁcant social and economic growth through local jobs and tax generation. For more information about the Gouverneur Solar Farms or PureSky Energy's initiatives, please visit our website: ASA Gouverneur NY Solar II (pureskyenergy.com).

PureSky is committed to the Upstate New York market and has additional anchor capacity available for upcoming community solar projects. Corporations, municipalities, organizations, and institutions interested in learning more about becoming project anchors should contact [email protected].

About PureSky Energy:

PureSky Energy is a leading developer, owner, and operator of US community solar, C&I and storage projects with headquarters in Denver, Colorado. Since entering the US market in 2016, the company has rapidly expanded its scale and currently operates a portfolio with generation capacity of approximately 233MW across forty-four sites or under-construction projects expected to be completed in the short term. The company has a large pipeline of solar and battery storage projects across existing and new US markets, placing the platform in a primary position within the distributed generation market. The company's mission is to make clean energy accessible and aﬀordable to local communities across the United States, while shaping a brighter, more sustainable future for generations to come.

Website: www.pureskyenergy.com

Host A Solar Farm: https://www.pureskyenergy.com/community-host

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/puresky-energy

