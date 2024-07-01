PureSphere Obtains US NSF 42/372 Certification for PureCarbon Filter M

Securing filter structure and leachability safety through NSF certification of water purifier carbon filters

SEOUL, South Korea, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PureSphere(CEO: Lee Jihn-Koo) announced that its carbon filter for pure water (product model: PureCarbon Filter M), which applies functional carbon materials, has received certification from the US National Sanitation Foundation (NSF), an international accredited organization, for the structure and stability of leachability.

PureSphere anticipates that this certification will facilitate market entry for its business of carbon filters applied with functional carbon materials.

PureSphere's water purification filter PureCarbon Filter M has earned the NSF 42/372 certification from NSF.

NSF is the National Sanitation Foundation in the United States, developing standards and specifications for consumer products and environmental safety worldwide. It is particularly designated as a collaborating center for food safety, water quality, and indoor environment by the World Health Organization (WHO), thus being a highly credible certification body.

The certification obtained by PureSphere includes NSF/ANSI 42 and NSF/ANSI/CAN 372 certifications for filter cartridges. NSF 42 certification ensures the safety of human consumption in household water purifiers, while NSF 372 recognizes the lead content stability in filter cartridges.

PureSphere's water purification filter, made with eco-friendly filters applying high-purity functional carbon materials, does not contain inorganic metals or heavy metals within activated carbon. It does not require separate molding processes using binders for water treatment, making it most suitable for drinking water treatment.

Moreover, in carbon material molding processes using ultra-high-molecular-weight polyethylene (UHMW PE) binders, performance degradation of materials and inevitable generation of microplastics in water are issues. However, PureSphere applies high-purity functional carbon materials harmless to humans in filters, eliminating molding processes and preventing the generation of microplastics underwater.

CEO Lee Jihn-Koo of PureSphere commented, "Through this 'NSF 42/372 certification,' we are now able to introduce competitive products in the rapidly strengthening environmental regulations and progressively downsizing water purifier market," and added, "We will accelerate market penetration in the water purification market with our proprietary technology applying functional carbon materials."

Meanwhile, PureSphere is focusing its efforts on developing and commercializing various environmental facilities including multiple atmospheric environmental catalysts, net zero gas purification catalysts and adsorbents, using various transition and precious metals, aiming toward a low-carbon society and carbon neutrality.

