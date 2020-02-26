PureStar Group Honored With Industry Award in Diversity

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PureStar, North America's foremost provider of laundry services and linen management to the hospitality industry, today announced that it will receive the 2020 TRSA Diversity Recognition Award, honoring the organization for its outstanding dedication and commitment towards equality and a diverse workforce.

The TRSA Diversity Award acknowledges members' efforts that represent a step forward in attracting or acknowledging diverse talent, improving intergroup interaction in a multi-cultural workforce or otherwise promoting and fostering inclusivity to support employees.

PureStar is committed to diversity throughout the organization, starting with executive leadership. "We are proud of the fact that women comprise 50% of the PureStar C-suite team, nearly twice the average representation of females in such roles among the industry's public company peer group," said Ann Berry, PureStar's Chair. "The total female representation for our organization is 49%, including first/mid-level manager roles, which are equally divided among both genders."

Beyond promoting gender diversity, PureStar is committed to building a workforce that is inclusive and celebrates diverse backgrounds. The company maintains key relationships with refugee resettlement agencies as well as federal and state agencies focused on the employment of diverse and second-chance candidates. "We believe these initiatives help create a more productive and resilient company for the benefit of all stakeholders," said Megan Hilley-Jones, Chief Human Resources Officer of PureStar.

"Through employee engagement initiatives, the company identifies talented women interested in operations growth, developing specific plans for each driven participant. Each employee is assigned a mentor to support her leadership progression and help champion her successes. Several women currently participate in this program, now recognized as an essential part of the growth in our workforce," Hilley-Jones added.

The Diversity Award is part of the TRSA Leadership Awards series. The diversity accolade will be presented during the Awards Dinner at the Legislative Conference in March, which will also acknowledge members' exemplary efforts in customer and community service, plant operations, safety, and sustainability. For more about the TRSA 10th Annual Legislative Conference, visit www.trsa.org/legcon.

ABOUT PURESTAR

PureStar is North America's premier provider of laundry services and linen management to the hospitality industry. With locations across the United States, Mexico, and the Bahamas, PureStar's expansive operations consistently enhance guest comfort for the thousands of client partners they serve. As good corporate stewards of the environment and community, PureStar provides careers to over 5,000 laundry service professionals and through ongoing investments in technology, is committed to finding the most eco-conscious methods of production in their facilities. From 7,000-key resorts to 200-room boutique hotels, spas, restaurants, fitness centers, and private clubs, PureStar possesses the depth of capabilities to deliver reliable, high-quality service designed to assure unforgettable guest experiences.

