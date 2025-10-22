PureTalk Honors Veterans by Teaming Up with K9s For Warriors

Veteran-led wireless provider takes action to support heroes battling invisible wounds with life-saving service dogs

COVINGTON, Ga., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PureTalk , the Veteran-led wireless company providing premium wireless service at a fraction of the cost of the major carriers, has joined forces with K9s For Warriors — America's leading nonprofit giving trained service dogs to our nation's Veterans suffering from PTSD and other invisible wounds of war. Together, they're giving more than companionship — they're providing a lifeline of healing, purpose and hope to those who've sacrificed for our freedom.

This collaboration embodies PureTalk's steadfast commitment to America's heroes by offering tangible, life-enhancing support to Veterans with PTSD, traumatic brain injury and/or military trauma. By supporting K9s For Warriors, PureTalk is helping Veterans restore their confidence, independence and sense of belonging — reflecting the same values PureTalk customers hold dear: love of country, loyalty and making a meaningful difference.

Watch the video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ejpg6LN2-Yw

"I came here as a pessimist. I'd lost my career, my sense of purpose—everything that defined who I was," said Lt. Col. Greg Hartfelder, USMC (Ret.), who was paired with his service dog Mminto in September 2025. "The impact of K9s For Warriors is profound. These service dogs provide Veterans with a renewed sense of life, instinctively responding when someone is struggling. The transformation they bring is truly remarkable."

At the September 2025 graduation ceremony in Ponte Vedra, Florida, Hartfelder officially graduated from the K9s For Warriors program with his new service dog, Mminto, marking the beginning of a powerful bond between the warrior and his canine companion. The ceremony was attended by Clint Romesha, PureTalk ambassador and Medal of Honor recipient, who helped celebrate this milestone and honor the transformative impact of the program.

"As a Veteran who's been through tough battles both overseas and at home, I know words don't mean anything—actions do," said Romesha. "This isn't just about giving a dog to a warrior. This is about giving them their life back, helping them fight the invisible wounds we carry every single day. That's exactly why PureTalk, a Veteran-led company, supports them: these are the values we live by too."

"K9s For Warriors pairs service dogs with Veterans to help them reclaim their lives — empowering them to pursue long-held dreams, reengage with their communities and rebuild meaningful connections," said Wyatt Haynes, Chief K9s and Business Officer at K9s For Warriors. "Our nation's Veterans have sacrificed so much and deserve the chance to heal. Through the incredible bond between Warrior and service dog, our program helps make that possible. We're deeply grateful for PureTalk's partnership in supporting this life-changing mission." To date, K9s For Warriors has paired more than 1,100 Veterans with life-changing, fully trained service dogs and rescued more than 2,000 dogs.

This announcement reflects PureTalk's ongoing commitment to supporting Veterans through initiatives like forgiving $10,000,000 of Veteran debt, raising over $500,000 for America's Warrior Partnership from both loyal PureTalk customers and company efforts, and contributing $150,000 to the mikeroweWORKS Foundation to help American workers build careers in hands-on jobs. Backing up this commitment to Veterans, PureTalk offers a 20% discount to those actively serving or who have served our great country.

About PureTalk

Founded in 2004 and proudly Veteran-led, PureTalk offers premium wireless service on a lightning-fast, nationwide 5G network that powers America—at a fraction of the cost of major carriers. Born in the USA with 100% U.S.-based customer service, PureTalk supports American jobs and gives back to organizations that honor and assist our nation's heroes. Learn more at PureTalk.com .

About K9s For Warriors

Determined to end Veteran suicide, K9s For Warriors is the leading nonprofit organization that provides trained Service Dogs to military Veterans nationwide suffering from PTSD, traumatic brain injury, and/or military sexual trauma — at no financial cost to the Veteran. Backed by groundbreaking scientific research from the University of Arizona's OHAIRE Lab, the program demonstrates how Service Dogs can help mitigate symptoms of PTSD while simultaneously restoring confidence and independence. Founded in 2011 as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, K9s For Warriors is committed to saving lives at both ends of the leash by primarily rescuing dogs and pairing them with Veterans in need. The organization is also dedicated to raising awareness about Veterans' mental health and driving policy-level reform. To date, K9s has paired more than 1,000 Veterans with life-changing Service Dogs and rescued more than 2,000 dogs. Find more information at www.k9sforwarriors.org | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn

