PureTalk Launches Limited-Time Offer: Any Wireless Plan for $15 Per Month for Three Months

Veteran-led wireless company makes it easier than ever for new customers to switch and save on premium wireless service

COVINGTON, Ga., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PureTalk, the veteran-led wireless company known for offering premium wireless service at a fraction of the cost of major carriers, today announced a limited-time promotion giving new customers the opportunity to sign up for any PureTalk wireless plan for just $15 per month for the first three months.

The offer gives customers the flexibility to choose the plan that best fits their needs—from light data users to unlimited data plans—while enjoying significant savings and the dependable service PureTalk is known for. The promotion is available through September 8, 2026.

"At PureTalk, we're committed to giving Americans more value without compromising on quality or service," said William Curry, Chief Strategy Officer at PureTalk. "This offer makes it easier than ever for new customers to experience premium wireless service backed by 100% U.S.-based customer service, straightforward pricing and dependable nationwide 5G coverage."

In addition to the introductory offer, PureTalk customers receive:

Premium wireless service on a dependable nationwide 5G network

100% U.S.-based customer service

No contracts or hidden fees

Straightforward, affordable plans

Military and first responder discounts

Whether customers need a smaller data plan or unlimited data, PureTalk offers flexible options designed to meet a variety of needs while helping families save on their monthly wireless bill. The promotion is available to new customers who activate service by September 8, 2026. Following the three-month introductory period, regular plan pricing applies.

About PureTalk

PureTalk is a veteran-led wireless provider offering affordable, no-contract wireless plans backed by dependable nationwide 5G coverage. Known for its straightforward pricing, 100% U.S.-based customer service and commitment to supporting military members, first responders and hardworking Americans, PureTalk delivers premium wireless service without unnecessary costs. For more information, visit PureTalk.com.

SOURCE PureTalk