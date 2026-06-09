PureTalk Launches America250 Campaign Supporting America's Warrior Partnership

Veteran-led wireless company announces $250,000 fundraising pledge honoring America's 250th birthday

COVINGTON, Ga., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PureTalk, the veteran-led wireless company known for standing behind American values, today announced the launch of its America250 campaign in support of America's Warrior Partnership (AWP), a national nonprofit dedicated to partnering with communities to improve quality of life for veterans, military families and caregivers.

As part of the initiative, PureTalk is inviting customers to round up their monthly bill or make one time donations, and PureTalk will match every donation through the length of the campaign up to $250,000 in honor of America's 250th birthday. Every dollar donated benefits AWP and its programs, supporting Veterans and military families nationwide.

"America250 is about more than celebrating our nation's history - it's about honoring the people who continue to serve and strengthen this country every day," said William Curry, Chief Strategy Officer at PureTalk. "Supporting veterans and their families is deeply aligned with who we are as a company, and we're proud to partner with America's Warrior Partnership on an initiative designed to create real impact."

Rooted in their 'Deeds not Words' approach, the campaign is designed to turn patriotism into meaningful action in support of veterans and their families.

"Partnerships like this help us continue delivering critical support to veterans across the country," said Jim Lorraine, President and CEO of America's Warrior Partnership. "PureTalk understands that supporting veterans requires action, long-term commitment and a willingness to invest in the communities and people who have served our nation."

Throughout the summer leading up to America's 250th anniversary, the campaign will feature storytelling and awareness efforts focused on patriotism, leadership and veteran advocacy. Medal of Honor recipient Clint Romesha and AWP leadership will participate in media interviews and national conversations surrounding veteran support, service and the meaning of patriotism today.

The America250 initiative officially launches June 1 and will continue throughout the end of July with additional awareness efforts, community engagement opportunities and fundraising milestones supporting AWP's mission.

To request an interview with Clint Romesha, Jim Lorraine or a PureTalk executive, please email [email protected].

About PureTalk

Founded in 2004 and proudly Veteran-led, PureTalk offers premium wireless service on a lightning-fast, nationwide 5G network that powers America—at a fraction of the cost of major carriers. Born in the USA with 100% U.S.-based customer service, PureTalk supports American jobs and gives back to organizations that honor and assist our nation's heroes. Learn more at PureTalk.com .

About America's Warrior Partnership

America's Warrior Partnership (AWP) is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit that is Empowering Veterans. Empowering Communities. Improving & Saving Lives. AWP connects veterans and veteran-serving organizations with the resources, services, and partnerships needed to support veterans, their families, and caregivers at every stage of life. Through its community integration model, the AWP Network, and research initiatives, AWP strengthens quality of life and ensures veterans receive proactive, holistic support before a crisis occurs. For more information: www.americaswarriorpartnership.org.

SOURCE PureTalk