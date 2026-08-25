PureTalk: NEW CAMPAIGN PLEDGES $250,000 TO AMERICA'S WARRIOR PARTNERSHIP, A NATIONAL NONPROFIT DEDICATED TO IMPROVING THE LIVES OF VETERANS

Medal of Honor Recipient shares why veteran support and patriotism should be a priority during America's 250th anniversary

COVINGTON, Ga., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

BACKGROUND:

As America approaches its 250th birthday, a new campaign is putting action behind the celebrations.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/puretalk/9407251-en-puretalk-new-campaign-pledges-americas-warrior-partnership-nonprofit-veterans

PureTalk's America250 campaign has committed to raising $250,000 in support of America's Warrior Partnership (AWP), a national nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of veterans, military families and caregivers. Rooted in a "Deeds, Not Words" philosophy, the effort transforms gratitude into meaningful support for those who have served the country.

The campaign launched with an initial $25,000 donation, with customer contributions matched dollar-for-dollar, and a guarantee that any shortfall will be covered to ensure the full $250,000 reaches AWP. Every dollar raised helps expand veteran support programs in communities across the country.

Clint Romesha and Jim Lorraine share more details about the America250 campaign, why we should all support American-led businesses and the importance of patriotism, unity and service.

For more information, please visit PureTalk.com and roundup your bill at checkout to donate

MORE ABOUT CLINT ROMESHA

Clint Romesha is a former U.S. Army Staff Sergeant noted for his heroic actions during the Battle of Kamdesh, a key moment during the War in Afghanistan. On October 3, 2009, Sergeant Romesha took quick and selfless action while under aggressive fire from the Taliban. Despite taking shrapnel wounds to his neck, shoulders, and arms, he carried out a counterattack that not only eliminated Taliban machine guns but allowed for wounded soldiers to be taken to an aid station. In 2013 he was awarded the Medal of Honor by President Barack Obama, making him the fourth living recipient of the honor for the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. In the same year, he was inducted into the Pentagon's Hall of Heroes.

MORE ABOUT JIM LORRAINE:

Jim Lorraine, the president and CEO of America's Warrior Partnership, served in the U.S. Air Force as a Flight Nurse with nine combat deployments and retired as the Deputy Command Surgeon for the United States Special Operations Command after 22 years of service. He became the founding director of the United States Special Operations Command Care Coalition and served as Special Assistant for Warrior and Family Support to the Chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Produced for: PureTalk

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