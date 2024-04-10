PureTech Systems Adds i-Pro Cameras to its Portfolio as a Reseller

PHOENIX, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PureTech Systems, a leader in geospatial AI-boosted video analytics, is excited to announce the addition of i-Pro cameras to its lineup of security products through a new reselling agreement. This initiative marks the next step in PureTech's offering.

i-Pro cameras are renowned for their advanced surveillance sensing technology designed to meet the diverse needs of evolving security challenges. By incorporating i-Pro's cutting-edge cameras into its product portfolio, when coupled to PureTech's patented, field-proven geospatial AI-boosted video analytics, PureTech Systems is set to offer more robust automated perimeter security solutions, tailored to the unique requirements of its clients.

Larry Bowe, President & CEO of PureTech Systems, expressed his enthusiasm for the new addition, stating, "Adding i-Pro cameras into our product offerings represents a step forward in our pursuit to provide customers with a comprehensive turn key solution for perimeter protection."

Bill Brennan, President of i-Pro, also shared his optimism about the relationship, saying, "This collaboration not only broadens the awareness and deployment of our advanced surveillance cameras but also aligns us with a leader in video analytics to deliver unparalleled perimeter security solutions."

The reseller relationship between PureTech Systems and i-Pro will enable PureTech to deliver plug-and-play security solutions that leverage the best in video surveillance camera technology and geospatial AI-boosted video analytics. These solutions are designed to cater to a broad range of industries looking to protect their critical infrastructure ensuring customers have access to the most sophisticated and effective security solutions on the market.

For further information about PureTech Systems and its reselling of i-Pro cameras, please visit https://www.puretechsystems.com/cameras

Additionally, PureTech Systems will be exhibiting at ISC West in Las Vegas, from April 9-12. Visit them at booth #7055 to experience their latest security solutions and innovations, including the newly added i-Pro cameras.

About iPro

i-PRO, with 60 years of experience in technology and quality innovation, offers intelligent edge devices with built-in AI analytics that convert video data into valuable information to enhance business efficiency in the customer workflow of manufacturing, financing, medical, retail and public services.

About PureTech Systems

PureTech Systems Inc. is a privately owned company established in 2004 that develops, markets, and supports its patented location-based AI-boosted video analytics software, PureActiv©, for real time safety and security applications. The company's AI-boosted video analytics, paired with numerous sensor integrations and information fusing is all displayed in the PureActiv AlertView, Common Operating Picture. Automated real-time event detection and forensic video content analysis improves users' overall situational awareness. Their primary emphasis is on autonomous perimeter intrusion detection of ground and aerial targets for country borders, coastlines, facility perimeters and critical infrastructures (pipelines, railroads, dams, bridges, ports, utilities, power plants, military bases, and airports). To find out more about PureTech Systems Inc. visit our website at www.puretechsystems.com, call 602-424-9842 or email [email protected].

SOURCE PureTech Systems Inc.