PureTech Systems Announces the Release of PureActiv® Version 16, Featuring Enhanced Geospatial AI-Boosted Video Analytics for Critical Infrastructure Protection

PHOENIX, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PureTech Systems Inc., a leader in geospatial AI-boosted video analytics for wide-area perimeter and border security, is proud to announce the release of PureActiv® Version 16. This new version introduces advanced features aimed at providing nuisance alarm elimination, and autonomous perimeter detection, classification, tracking, alerting, and deterrence—designed to address the evolving security needs of critical infrastructure.

PureActiv® Version 16 leverages PureTech's patented geospatial AI-boosted technology, delivering accuracy in detecting and classifying potential threats with near-zero nuisance alarms. One of the new capabilities in Version 16 includes enhanced machine learning (ML) models that significantly improve classification accuracy, allowing for precise differentiation between real access control events and faulty door switches/locks.

Key features include:

Enhanced ML Models : Improved classification accuracy, ensuring real access control events are confirmed while nuisance alarms are automatically rejected.





: Improved classification accuracy, ensuring real access control events are confirmed while nuisance alarms are automatically rejected. PTZ Camera Tracking of Specific Intruders : Intelligent tracking of specific intruders with Pan-Tilt-Zoom (PTZ) cameras for real-time situational awareness and response.





: Intelligent tracking of specific intruders with Pan-Tilt-Zoom (PTZ) cameras for real-time situational awareness and response. Access Control Real and Nuisance alarm differentiation plus auto-clearing.





Integrated Air and Ground Intrusion Detection: Integration of ground and counter-drone detection into a single operating picture, providing protection across land, maritime domain and air.

"We are excited to release PureActiv® Version 16 as the next step in autonomous perimeter security," said Larry Bowe, CEO of PureTech Systems Inc. "With enhanced machine learning models, advanced PTZ camera tracking, and integrated detection capabilities, PureActiv® continues to set the standard for protecting borders and critical infrastructures."

"This new release enables new autonomous capabilities that go beyond conventional measures, providing operational advantages and seamlessly blending with other integrated technology systems," says Chris Sincock, VP of Critical Infrastructure.

For more information on PureActiv® Version 16 and its new security capabilities, visit www.puretechsystems.com or contact us at 602-424-9842.

About PureTech Systems

PureTech Systems Inc. is a privately owned company established in 2004 that develops, markets, and supports its patented location-based AI-boosted video analytics software, PureActiv©, for real time safety and security applications. Their primary emphasis is on autonomous perimeter intrusion detection of ground and aerial targets for country borders, coastlines, facility perimeters, and critical infrastructures (pipelines, railroads, dams, bridges, ports, utilities, power plants, military bases, and airports). To find out more about PureTech Systems Inc. visit our website at www.puretechsystems.com, call 602-424-9842 or email [email protected].

