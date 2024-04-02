PureTech Systems Clinches Dual Platinum Govies Awards from Security Today

PHOENIX, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PureTech Systems, known for its advanced geospatial AI-boosted video analytics for critical infrastructure and border security, is excited to announce the winning of two Platinum Govies Awards for their PureActiv AlertView Command and Control (COP) and PureActiv geospatial AI-boosted video analytics with Magos Radars. These awards highlight the company's dedication to improving safety and operational effectiveness.

The PureActiv AlertView Command and Control (COP) system has earned PureTech Systems the first Platinum Award in the Security Integration Software category. The PureActiv AlertView COP provides security professionals with accurate and reliable real-time alarms, geolocations of live tracks, and video of suspicious activity in outdoor and remote environments while minimizing nuisance alarms. AlertView's intuitive user-interface highlights PureActiv geospatial AI-boosted video analytics with robust integration features including advanced object detection, AI classification, and tracking displayed on a geographic map, automated camera steering, scalable video distribution, intrusion detection sensor integrations, and automated security policy response.

Additionally, in the Perimeter Protection category, the proven combination of PureTech's PureActiv geospatial AI-boosted video analytics with Magos Radars has brought home the second Platinum Award. This marriage of technologies utilizes the location data of a detected object of interest, provided by Magos radars, and PureActiv geospatial AI-boosted video analytics for object classification and to autonomously invoke PTZ auto-follow for continuous tracking, while simultaneously alerting the operator of potential auto-verified threats. This robust layered approach to perimeter and border protection acts as a tremendous force multiplier by filtering out any nuisance alarms prior to bringing a human in the loop.

Larry Bowe, President & CEO of PureTech Systems, expresses his enthusiasm: "We are thrilled to be recognized by the Govies Awards from Security Today. This honor reflects our continuous drive for innovation and our unwavering commitment to protect people and assets."

Adding to the accolades, Yaron Zussman, General Manager of Magos America Inc., commented, "Our alliance with PureTech Systems illustrates the power of combining leading-edge technologies to create superior security solutions. We are honored to be part of this award-winning achievement and look forward to our continued collaboration."

The Govies Awards are designed to celebrate outstanding products in government security, spotlighting those that address the specific needs of the public sector. The dual Platinum Awards won by PureTech Systems affirm its position as a frontrunner in delivering innovative security technology.

To learn more about PureTech Systems and experience their innovative security solutions firsthand, be sure to visit them at ISC West in Las Vegas, April 9-12. You can find PureTech at booth #7055, where they will be showcasing their latest advancements in their geospatial AI-boosted video analytics and integrated security technologies. Don't miss this opportunity to engage with the experts and discover how their award-winning solutions can enhance your security operations. See you at ISC West!

About PureTech Systems

PureTech Systems Inc. is a privately owned company established in 2004 that develops, markets, and supports its patented location-based AI-boosted video analytics software, PureActiv©, for real time safety and security applications. The company's AI-boosted video analytics, paired with numerous sensor integrations and information fusing is all displayed in the PureActiv AlertView, Common Operating Picture. Automated real-time event detection and forensic video content analysis improves users' overall situational awareness. Their primary emphasis is on autonomous perimeter intrusion detection of ground and aerial targets for country borders, coastlines, facility perimeters and critical infrastructures (pipelines, railroads, dams, bridges, ports, utilities, power plants, military bases, and airports). To find out more about PureTech Systems Inc. visit our website at www.puretechsystems.com, call 602-424-9842 or email [email protected].

About Magos Americas

Magos Systems was founded in 2010, with a vision to bring advanced radar technologies to the civilian markets. The company offers extensive know-how and specializes in the development of innovative, high-performance, cost-effective radars. Magos' perimeter security solution seamlessly integrates with many VMS and camera models, and together with its unique AI Technology provides exact video-based object classification to cut down nuisance alarms to near zero without compromising threat detection capabilities. With a broad international experience in hundreds of installations for over 40 countries, Magos Systems provides comprehensive and advanced security solutions for multiple verticals. For further information, visit the company's website at: www.magossystems.com. To learn more about Magos System, the company will be exhibiting at ISC West booth #28053.

SOURCE PureTech Systems Inc.