PureTech Systems Expands Affiliation with Magos Radars Through Reselling Agreement

PHOENIX, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PureTech Systems Inc., known for its advanced geospatial AI-boosted video analytics for critical infrastructure and border security, announces its new status as a reseller of Magos Radars. This initiative marks a significant step in PureTech Systems offering a turnkey solution for effective perimeter protection.

The award-winning combination of technologies has been recognized for its superior capability to autonomously detect, classify, track, alert and deter security threats, particularly in challenging environments where precision is critical.

PureTech's PureActiv software utilizes its field-proven AI-boosted video analytics to analyze video feeds in real time, providing users with auto-verified actionable intelligence and unparalleled situational awareness with near-zero nuisance alarms. When paired with Magos' radar technology, renowned for their cost-effective, low-power, high-performance radars, the joint solution ensures an unmatched level of security and monitoring efficiency. PureActiv responds to detections from the Magos radar by dispatching one or more PTZ cameras to point at the detection location and then executes its AI-boosted video analytics to determine if the moving object (person or vehicle) is a threat. If a threat, PureActiv issues an alarm into the client's VMS/PSIM and commands the PTZ to track the moving object even if it moves outside the field of view of the radar.

Larry Bowe, President & CEO of PureTech Systems, expressed enthusiasm for this new reselling agreement: "Becoming a reseller for Magos Radars is a natural progression in our mission to deliver top-tier security solutions. Our integration with Magos has already set high standards in the industry, and now, as a reseller, we can offer a turnkey solution with superior accuracy that enhances security posture and operational efficiency."

This comprehensive integrated solution, featuring PureTech's geospatial AI-boosted video analytics and Magos' radar technology, is designed to serve a wide array of industries requiring robust perimeter security, including critical infrastructure, airports, seaports, and country borders. With this initiative, PureTech Systems aims to empower more organizations with the tools they need for comprehensive security and threat detection.

About PureTech Systems

PureTech Systems Inc. is a privately owned company established in 2004 that develops, markets, and supports its patented location-based AI-boosted video analytics software, PureActiv©, for real time safety and security applications. The company's AI-boosted video analytics, paired with numerous sensor integrations and information fusing is all displayed in the PureActiv AlertView, Common Operating Picture. Automated real-time event detection and forensic video content analysis improves users' overall situational awareness. Their primary emphasis is on autonomous perimeter intrusion detection of ground and aerial targets for country borders, coastlines, facility perimeters and critical infrastructures (pipelines, railroads, dams, bridges, ports, utilities, power plants, military bases, and airports). To find out more about PureTech Systems Inc. visit our website at www.puretechsystems.com, call 602-424-9842 or email [email protected].

About Magos Systems

Magos Systems was founded in 2010, with a vision to bring advanced radar technologies to the civilian markets. The company offers extensive know-how and specializes in the development of innovative, high-performance, cost-effective radars. Magos' perimeter security solution seamlessly integrates with many VMS and camera models, and together with its unique AI Technology provides exact video-based object classification to cut down nuisance alarms to near zero without compromising threat detection capabilities. With a broad international experience in hundreds of installations for over 40 countries, Magos Systems provides comprehensive and advanced security solutions for multiple verticals. For further information, visit the company's website at: www.magossystems.com.

