PureTech Systems Inc. Releases New Comprehensive Interface Control Document to deliver Autonomous Perimeter Protection Capabilities

PHOENIX, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PureTech Systems Inc., a leader in geospatial AI-boosted video analytics for wide-area perimeter and border security, today announced the release of its new Interface Control Document (ICD). This essential document provides detailed information on the interfacing requirements necessary for integrating PureTech Systems' advanced autonomous perimeter detection, tracking, and alerting into third-party C5ISR, VMS, PSIM, and other Command and Control systems.

The new ICD is designed to support developers, engineers, and integrators in effectively integrating and deploying PureTech's autonomous perimeter protection technologies with new and existing security systems. By providing explicit guidelines on communication protocols, data formats, and system functionalities, the ICD aims to streamline integration processes, reduce deployment time, and enhance system interoperability and capability.

"PureTech Systems is committed to providing our partners and customers with the tools they need to easily and effectively leverage our state-of-the-art autonomous perimeter protection technologies, including counter-drone capabilities" said Larry Bowe, CEO of PureTech Systems Inc.

The ICD enables developers to incorporate into their application a broad range of advanced perimeter detection, geo-tracking, alerting and deterrence capabilities previously only available in PureTech's flagship PureActiv© software system.

PureActiv provides real-time, AI-boosted geospatial video analytics detection and deterrence sensor integrations, among others for autonomous perimeter protection. This document will be continuously updated to accommodate new features and technological advancements while maintaining backward compatibility. Solution Integrators can request access to the Interface Control Document starting today via the PureTech Systems website.

About PureTech Systems Inc.

PureTech Systems Inc. is a privately owned company established in 2004 that develops, markets, and supports its patented location-based AI-boosted video analytics software, PureActiv©, for real time safety and security applications. Their primary emphasis is on autonomous perimeter intrusion detection of ground and aerial targets for country borders, coastlines, facility perimeters, and critical infrastructures (pipelines, railroads, dams, bridges, ports, utilities, power plants, military bases, and airports). To find out more about PureTech Systems Inc. visit our website at www.puretechsystems.com.

