Pureture Partners with Kangwon National University to Launch 'Alternative Protein Research Center'

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pureture, a leading biotechnology company specializing in Non-GMO alternative casein proteins, has partnered with South Korea's Kangwon National University to establish the 'Alternative Protein Research Center.' This joint initiative aims to advance high-functionality, environmentally sustainable proteins derived from Non-GMO yeast and develop innovative solutions for the global alternative protein market.

© Pureture

Pureture has successfully developed Non-GMO alternative casein proteins that replicate the core functionalities of dairy proteins, including emulsification, cohesion, texture, and flavor. These advancements have set new standards for the alternative dairy market, offering superior nutritional efficiency and quality compared to existing solutions. With the establishment of this research center, Pureture plans to expand its technological capabilities to deliver even more innovative protein solutions and scale their commercialization.

Kangwon National University will focus on identifying and analyzing new wild yeast strains and providing foundational research data to the center. Pureture will leverage this data to refine yeast cultivation and fermentation technologies, optimizing the production of high-value functional components at scale. This collaboration ensures that Pureture remains the driving force behind research and commercialization, supported by Kangwon National University's expertise in fermentation science.

The research center will also focus on scientifically validating the health benefits of yeast-fermented proteins and ensuring compliance with international regulatory standards. By prioritizing safety and efficacy, Pureture aims to set new benchmarks for health and safety in the global alternative protein market, strengthening consumer trust and market competitiveness.

Additionally, the center will integrate upcycling technologies into its research and development efforts. This includes co-developing optimized growth media and yeast strains specifically designed to maximize resource efficiency. By utilizing byproducts such as whey and cane molasses in the fermentation process, Pureture seeks to reduce carbon emissions by over 30% while transforming waste into high-value resources. This innovative approach underscores the company's commitment to sustainability and resource optimization.

Rudy Yoo, CEO of Pureture, stated, "The development of high-functionality proteins derived from Non-GMO yeast is at the core of Pureture's competitive advantage. This partnership with Kangwon National University marks a critical milestone in overcoming technological barriers in the alternative protein market. Together, we aim to advance upcycling technologies and deliver environmentally sustainable, nutritionally superior solutions that meet global consumer demands." Yoo added, "Pureture will continue to invest in differentiated solutions utilizing cutting-edge yeast strains, providing affordable, versatile, and nutrient-rich products to reshape the future of food."

About Pureture

Based in New York, Pureture is a biotechnology company leading the development of Non-GMO alternative casein proteins and high-functionality yeast strains for the alternative food industry. By combining cutting-edge technology with sustainable solutions, Pureture is committed to delivering value to both consumers and the environment. The company's mission is to set new standards in the global alternative protein market while contributing to a sustainable food ecosystem for the future. For more information, visit https://www.pureture.io.

Media Contact:

Daniel Yang

Pureture

571.655.1794

[email protected]

SOURCE Pureture