Pureture's Clean Label Innovation to Build Consumer Trust: A New Standard in the Food Industry

Recent studies highlight a growing trend among consumers who prioritize clean-label products, which are perceived as healthier and more transparent. According to Innova Market Insights, over two-thirds of global consumers are influenced by clean-label claims, associating them with the absence of additives and the use of natural ingredients. However, a report by Acosta notes that while consumers prefer clean-label products, they often find them more expensive, which can be a barrier to purchase.

Pureture addresses this challenge with its innovative plant-based casein protein technology. This technology is Non-GMO and emphasizes sustainability. This breakthrough maintains the texture and stability of food without the need for traditional emulsifiers or thickeners, thereby minimizing the use of additives in conventional food manufacturing. Furthermore, this technology enhances production efficiency, significantly reducing costs and making clean-label products more affordable and accessible to a broader audience.

"Today's consumers are more informed and conscious about what they consume," said Rudy Yoo, founder and CEO of Pureture. "Our new cultivation technology not only enhances the functionality of clean labels but also improves production efficiency. By reducing the need for additives, we're meeting the demand for cleaner, more transparent food products."

Pureture's new cultivation technology for plant-based casein protein utilizes innovative methods to ensure that food products maintain their desired texture and stability naturally. This technology leverages novel ingredients to boost yeast growth and activity, reducing cultivation time by up to 30%. Additionally, it virtually eliminates foam formation during the process, which traditionally requires the use of antifoaming agents and other additives.

Beyond health benefits, Pureture's technology offers significant environmental advantages. The yeast cultivation process uses molasses, a by-product of sugarcane processing, as essential nutrients, adhering to upcycling methods. This approach reduces waste and minimizes the environmental impact of food production through resource recycling.

Pureture's plant-based casein protein is poised to revolutionize not only the alternative dairy market but also a broader range of food products. This innovation leads the charge in creating additive-free clean-label foods, setting new standards for health, sustainability, and transparency in the food industry.

About Pureture

Pureture is a biotechnology company committed to developing animal-free materials that can function like animal protein using only 100% plant-based ingredients. Pureture aims to accelerate the development of the alternative food industry while providing sustainable solutions that protect both the environment and consumers. For more information, visit [https://www.pureture.io](https://www.pureture.io).

