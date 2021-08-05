PureVPN, The First No-Log VPN With An Always-On Audit, Passes Second KPMG Evaluation

HONG KONG, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Staying true to its commitment of user privacy, PureVPN has undergone another independent audit for the second year running. KPMG, one of the Big Four auditing firms, put their no logs claims to the test and PureVPN aced it with flying colors once more.

PureVPN is the first and only VPN brand in the marketplace with an "always-on" audit policy that essentially allows KPMG to forensically examine the service's network infrastructure architecture at any time without prior notice.

A snap assessment of PureVPN found that the VPN provider doesn't store logs of any kind and is fully compliant with its privacy policy. KPMG stated: "It is apparent that PureVPN puts a strong emphasis on the privacy of customers".

The news of PureVPN living up to its word of being privacy-centric will come as a delight to privacy-conscious internet users, especially in countries such as the United States where online privacy is a major concern.

Since 2017, ISPs have been authorized to collect and sell user data to third-parties for a profit, which is why around 38 million Americans actively use VPNs to disguise their browsing activities.

However, the problem doesn't end there if those services keep VPN logs themselves. After all, these records can be shared with governments or security agencies if the VPN provider is obliged to do so.

With PureVPN , users in the US or elsewhere won't have to worry about their data getting shared as none is stored in the first place. Furthermore, the provider can be audited again at any point in the future, which goes to show the level of confidence they have in offering a privacy-first VPN service.

Founded in 2006, PureVPN is one of the most reliable VPNs today. It leads the industry with a network of 6,500+ VPN servers, 300,000+ IPs, and a suite of must-have privacy and security features.

