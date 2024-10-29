PureWest Energy Releases 2023 Corporate Responsibility Report, Underscoring Continued Leadership in Natural Gas Production

DENVER, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, PureWest Energy, LLC ("PureWest"), a leading Rocky Mountain independent natural gas producer recognized for its low methane intensity, released its fifth Corporate Responsibility (CR) report, underscoring the company's dedication to responsibly producing the vital energy resources required to power our economy.

The 2023 CR Report highlights PureWest's leadership, achievements, and progress in key areas, including environmental stewardship, biodiversity conservation, community engagement, employee well-being, and governance. This year's interactive digital report offers an updated look into PureWest's operations through expanded interactive elements related to biodiversity conservation case studies; health and safety; and environmental data.

View the digital version here.

View the PDF version here.

Highlights from this year's ESG report include:

Pioneering work in capturing quantified emissions on the blockchain as Quantified Emission Tokens (QETs) to help end-users achieve their emissions reduction goals.

Expanded the web mapping capabilities of our Geographic Information Systems (GIS), enabling live interactions and real-time data sharing to enhance safety practices and expedite spill response time.

Replaced fences on reclaimed land north of the New Fork River with wildlife-friendly alternatives to promote unimpeded passage for diverse species.

Invested over $20 million to implement a multi-phased line pressure reduction initiative.

Reached 100% of our production undergoing the TrustWell™ certification process, with 99% receiving the platinum rating—Project Canary's highest classification.

Donated over $270,000 to community philanthropic efforts, including in energy accessibility, health, education, and combatting hunger.

Achieved a year-over-year 49% decrease in Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR), achieving a rate of 0.39 for employees and contractors.

Achieved an industry-leading average leak repair time.

Expanded mental health resources for our employees and their families with designated counseling and therapy services.

Maintained 100% recycled water for completions for over a decade.

Maintained our track record of zero security breaches.

"Our success over the years stems from our unwavering commitment to safety, responsibility, and innovation throughout our operations," explained Chris Valdez, CEO of PureWest. "We are proud to lead the way in innovative technology implementation that advances emissions reductions and environmental stewardship across the energy value chain. These achievements represent the dedication of our entire team in creating a sustainable future for our industry and the communities we serve."

In 2023, PureWest conducted pilot studies to explore methane emission reduction strategies within our operations, proactively reducing our emissions footprint in anticipation of the final 2024 EPA methane rules. Based on the success of this pilot, we are continuing to explore solutions to further mitigate and manage our emissions footprint.

Continuing our focus on innovation, we partnered with CleanConnect, an advanced AI and visual automation solutions company, to expand our work on emissions measurement and quantification. We also continued our collaboration, which began in 2022, with EarnDLT, to capture environmental attributes on blockchain as Quantified Emission Tokens (QETs). Together, these partnerships allowed PureWest to pioneer the QETs market, allowing end-users to significantly reduce their Scope 3 emissions and achieve their emissions reduction goals.

Lastly, The Energy Council recognized PureWest's May 2023 $1.84 billion transaction – which merged the company with a family-office led consortium – as 2023 North American "Deal of the Year." This merger enables PureWest to continue prioritizing the technology and strategies needed to implement best-in-class natural gas production [for decades to come].

PureWest remains steadfast in our commitment to producing essential energy resources ethically and sustainably. As we continue to pioneer new solutions and technologies, we look forward to driving further advancements in environmental responsibility and operational excellence. To learn more about PureWest's commitment to delivering reliable, clean, and sustainable energy solutions across the Rockies, please visit https://purewest.com/about-us/.

