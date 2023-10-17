PureWest Energy Transaction Named North American "Deal of the Year" by Energy Council

DENVER, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PureWest Energy, LLC ("PureWest"), a leading Rocky Mountain independent natural gas producer, was recognized by the Energy Council as the 2023 North American "Deal of the Year" for its recent $1.84 billion transaction, which involved a concurrent merger with the family office led consortium ("PW Consortium"), the sale of certain wellbores to Wincoram Asset Management ("Wincoram"), and an asset backed financing securitization.  

The Energy Council, a leading network focused on connecting energy executives with the finance and investment communities, honored PureWest, PW Consortium and Wincoram for their groundbreaking transaction, praising the deal's innovative approach and impact on the industry. The deal, which was finalized in May 2023, was a unique opportunity for family offices and financial institutions to directly access the energy market, investing in a mission that prioritizes technology and strategies committed to sustainable natural gas production in Wyoming's prolific Pinedale Field.

"We are deeply honored to receive the 'Deal of the Year' award from the Energy Council," said PureWest Chief Executive Officer Chris Valdez. "PureWest's merger with PW Consortium was an opportunity to exemplify our commitment to best-in-class energy development and environmental stewardship through innovative technology and practices. This recognition reaffirms our dedication to innovation and sustainability, and we look forward to continuing to deliver value to our community and customers."

This award recognizes companies and individuals across the U.S. upstream energy industry contributing to value creation, innovation, and financial operating performance. It underscores the significance of the partnership between PureWest, PW Consortium and Wincoram in producing natural gas in a safe, environmentally responsible, and cost-conscious manner.

The merger has already yielded sustainable long-term value creation for PureWest and its investors, including expanded market access and enhanced sustainability efforts across operations. To learn more about PureWest's commitment to delivering reliable, clean, and sustainable energy solutions across the Rockies, please visit https://purewest.com/about-us/.

About PureWest
PureWest Energy, LLC is a private energy company focused on developing its long-life gas reserves in Wyoming's Green River Basin where the Company operates more than 114,000 net acres in and around the prolific Pinedale Field. PureWest is focused on achieving ever-higher ESG performance as part of its commitment to stakeholders and has an industry leading methane intensity rate of 0.05%, more than two years with zero motor vehicle incidents, and PureWest's employee led community investment program. Additional information is available at PureWest.com.

About PW Consortium
Members of PW Consortium include A.G. Hill Partners LLC, Cain Capital L.L.C., Eaglebine Capital Partners, LP, Fortress Investment Group, HF Capital, LLC, Petro-Hunt LLC, and Wincoram Asset Management.

