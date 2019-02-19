PureWrx Partners with PROCURRI to Expand Juniper Certified Pre-Owned Program

ATLANTA, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PureWrx, The #1 Platform for OEM Certified Pre-Owned IT Hardware, announced a partnership with Procurri, LLC, a leading global IT distributor, to expand their channel relationships for the Juniper Certified Pre-Owned program (JCPO). As part of an agreement with Juniper Networks, PureWrx and Procurri will offer Juniper Certified Pre-Owned routing, switching and security products to qualified Juniper channel partners.

"For over a decade our team has built OEM certified pre-owned, trade-in and branded asset management programs for leading brands and manufacturers in a number of industries. It's what we do. We align ourselves with OEM brands to provide valuable product options for customer retention, and we are adding more channel partners to the JCPO relationship. Our team is thrilled to be working with Procurri to extend the reach of the Juniper Certified Pre-Owned program," said Jon Belcher, President of PureWrx.

JCPO products are the only pre-owned hardware certified and supported by Juniper Networks. All products are fully remanufactured, come with a Juniper warranty, and are eligible for support. The program provides customers a cost-effective platform to maintain and manage the transition of their network, ensuring they are secure and in full OEM compliance for warranty and software.

"Juniper Certified Pre-Owned will let our channel customers take advantage of proven Juniper technology with products and services exclusively available through this program. Our commitment to creating value is what sets us apart," said Zack Sexton, Head of Procurri Americas.

Through its Procurri relationship, the PureWrx platform enables a world class purchasing experience for channel partners and their end users. Unauthorized secondary (or "gray") market sellers compete with manufacturers and create channel conflict, whereas PureWrx takes a partnering approach with OEMs, which has been very successful across multiple product categories.

Key Benefits of Juniper Certified Pre-Owned program:

Program available in the U.S, with extensive inventory to approved channel partners.

The only official source for pre-owned Juniper equipment certified by Juniper Networks.

Every product is thoroughly refurbished and has access to the then-current version of embedded software.

A wide variety of Juniper products are available for same day shipping.

Includes popular and end-of-life inventory no longer available new from Juniper Networks.

About PureWrx

Founded in 2012, PureWrx is a turnkey platform that creates and manages OEM certified pre-owned programs for IT hardware manufacturers. The PureWrx suite of services includes program development, management, sales, e-commerce, certification, distribution, market analytics, marketing, and channel engagement. PureWrx, headquartered in Austin, TX, also has offices in Atlanta, Kansas City, Chicago and Amsterdam, and has served a wide range of global customers including Extreme Networks, Fortinet, Mellanox Technologies, and Ruckus Wireless in addition to Juniper Networks.

About PROCURRI

Founded in 2013, Procurri is a leading global independent provider of pre-owned data center equipment, IT life-cycle services and post-warranty maintenance with 14 offices and 6 distribution facilities across the Americas, APAC and EMEA.

