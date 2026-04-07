Purex® Laundry Brand Ushers in a New Era of Freshness with Concentrated Liquid Formulas and Nature-Inspired Fragrances

The legacy laundry brand debuts a modernized look and enhanced liquid formulas, delivering more cleaning power in every drop and long-lasting freshness.

STAMFORD, Conn., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A century of trust ushers in a new era of freshness. As a laundry room staple for more than 100 years, the Purex® laundry brand is transforming everyday clean into an elevated experience with the launch of a modern look and formulas designed to deliver long-lasting, nature-inspired freshness. This reimagination includes brighter, fresher packaging and more concentrated cleaning power, wash after wash. It's Where Clean Meets Fresh.

The refreshed and nature-inspired Purex® Liquid Laundry Detergent lineup The refreshed and nature-inspired Purex® Crystals™ Scent Boosters lineup

"Purex® laundry detergent has been trusted in households for generations," said Julia Galotto, Vice President of Marketing at Henkel. "This relaunch modernizes the brand while staying true to what makes it reliable – now with more concentrated cleaning power and long-lasting scents – giving families the clean and long-lasting freshness they love."

Now with Purex® laundry products, clean meets next-level freshness. Brand enhancements include:

NEW Concentrated Liquid Formulas1

Purex® liquid laundry detergents use a more concentrated formula that delivers more cleaning power in every drop. Our new bottles – which use 50% recycled plastic – further the brand's commitment to making laundry day more sustainable.

Cleaning Power that Fights 99% of Everyday Stains

Purex® liquid laundry products provide a powerful clean against 99% of everyday stains. For the brand's best stain fighting formula that attacks tough stains and odors, laundry-doers can choose Purex® Advanced Oxi with Odor Fighter liquid laundry detergent.

Long-Lasting Freshness Inspired by Nature

While alluring scents have always been a priority for the brand, Purex® Fresh Mountain Breeze™, Purex® Fresh Lavender Fields™ and Purex® Advanced Oxi with Odor Fighter liquid laundry detergents now offer 45 days of long-lasting freshness2. Purex® Crystals™ Scent Boosters also feature an updated claim of up to 21 weeks of long-lasting freshness out of storage.

New Look, Same Dependable Choice

Across the full portfolio of Purex® liquid detergents, Purex® premeasured detergent pacs and Purex® Crystals™ Scent Boosters, fans will notice a sleek new design that emphasizes the freshness of nature.

The upgraded Purex® laundry product formulas and refreshed packaging are rolling out at retailers nationwide. For more information, visit Purex.com or follow @purex on Instagram and @purexlaundry on TikTok.

1128oz and 150oz detergent sizes to release in early 2027

2Out of storage

About Purex®

Sold in the United States, the Purex® laundry brand has provided households with dependable laundry products for more than 100 years. Its lineup includes liquid and single dose pac detergents, as well as Purex® Crystals™ Scent Boosters. Offering a powerful clean with long-lasting freshness, Purex® laundry detergent is the clean people can trust, wash after wash. Follow Purex® on Instagram @purex, on TikTok @purexlaundry and on Facebook @purex.

About Henkel in North America

Henkel's portfolio of well-known brands in North America includes all®, Purex® and Persil® laundry detergents, Snuggle® fabric softeners, Dial® soaps, Schwarzkopf® hair care, as well as Loctite®, Technomelt® and Bonderite® adhesives. With sales about 6.1 billion US dollars (5.4 billion euros) in 2025, North America accounts for 26 percent of the company's global sales. Henkel employs more than 7,000 people across the U.S. and Canada. For more information, please visit www.henkel-northamerica.com and on X @Henkel_NA.

Media Contact:

Brittni Wade

714-553-7218

[email protected]

SOURCE Purex