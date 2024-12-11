Purfresh Clean launches its new "SPACE" product - An innovative technology restaurants are using to get rid of their rat and mice problems

HAYWARD, Calif., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Startup company, Purfresh Clean Inc., launches new, cutting-edge equipment technology for restaurants who want to ensure their environments are free from rodents, odors, and bacteria.

The "SPACE" system by Purfresh Clean, is new O3-AI technology that offers an easy way for restaurants, bars, and breweries to ensure clean, odorless, and pest free environments can be maintained. Purfresh SPACE is an automated unit that can be used to force rats, mice and other pests to leave restaurants and eliminate odors and bacteria caused by food waste, spilled beer, smoke, bathrooms and mildew.

How does it work? The low-level oxygen-3 produced, and level monitored by Purfresh SPACE, causes sensory confusion for rats, mice and other pests. This means that these little animals can't smell, eat, breed, or sleep as they normally would, so they leave to find a more favorable living environment. The O3 used by Purfresh has FDA and USDA approvals making it safe for food and beverage contact, and the SPACE units have approved EPA registration as well. SPACE by Purfresh Clean also has an integrated activated carbon HEPA function to immediately remove any unused O3 after use.

Purfresh SPACE has remote control and reporting along with an AIQ sensor array. The unit is controlled and monitored via phone or PC application, so that air quality analytics, monitoring, and remote functions are easily available for system management. This allows restaurant or bar owners to operate the system after business hours, without needing any human labor for the service work being performed. The SPACE system is operated at businesses only at night, when areas are unoccupied from people and pets.

"Spending thousands of dollars on rodent and pest extermination services was a real drain on our profits and patience, using the Purfresh SPACE equipment has saved us money. With Purfresh Clean rodents and other pests just simply move out, so we don't have to deal with poison, traps, and removing deceased small animals. We operate one of the cleanest businesses in town," says Alex Porter, owner of the Blue Oak Brewing Company in San Carlos, California.

"Oxygen-3 is one of the world's most misunderstood and underutilized sanitation, safety, and preservation cleaning technologies," says Christian DeBlasio, CEO and co-founder of Purfresh Clean Inc. "Oxygen-3 has been safely used for decades in organically extending the shelf-life of large quantities of the fruit that people eat, cleaning a massive percentage of the water that people drink, and keeping dangerous bacteria away from the meat & fish that people consume. If you operate oxygen-3 generating systems while following the rules and guidelines set by federal and state regulators, there are boundless applications for making the world a cleaner and safer place, and now for removing rats and mice from your restaurant as well."

Purfresh Clean's technology sets itself apart by being one of a few companies in the world that makes oxygen-3 generating equipment combined with integrated oxygen-3 air level sensors in the parts per billion range and reports that information real-time to the cloud all via remote management. "Our competitors love to tell people about how much oxygen-3 their systems can produce, or how many grams per hour of O3 they can make, that is disingenuous information," says DeBlasio. "There is only one way to measure the correct use of oxygen-3, and that is to integrate O3 generation with ambient O3 sensors in the air, in the room, and distribute the O3 with significant air flow."

