Purified Cortrophin™ Gel Available Through AllianceRx Walgreens Prime For Patients with Certain Chronic Autoimmune Disorders

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Purified Cortrophin™ Gel (repository corticotropin injection USP), an adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH)-based injection therapy for those with specific chronic autoimmune and inflammatory conditions, is available through AllianceRx Walgreens Prime. Cortrophin Gel is approved for certain chronic autoimmune disorders, including the treatment of acute exacerbations of multiple sclerosis (MS) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA), and excess urinary protein due to nephrotic syndrome (NS).

MS is a rare disease of the central nervous system that affects nearly 1 million people in the U.S. according to the National MS Society. MS disrupts the flow of information within the brain, and between the brain and body.1 RA is a chronic inflammatory disorder affecting many joints, including those in the hands and feet. RA is the most common form of autoimmune arthritis and affects more than 1.3 million Americans.2 NS, a kidney disorder that causes the body to excrete too much protein in the urine, can be a result of a variety of diseases including diabetic kidney disease and systemic lupus erythematosus.3 Cortrophin Gel may be considered for those needing another treatment option for these and other autoimmune and inflammatory conditions.

"We are excited ANI Pharmaceuticals has chosen AllianceRx Walgreens Prime as a specialty pharmacy partner," says Tracey James, senior vice president of Pharmacy Services at AllianceRx Walgreens Prime. "Patients living with rare diseases or chronic conditions deserve to have access to the medications that will change or save their lives. AllianceRx Walgreens Prime not only provides this access, but also the clinical programs and expertise to help ensure the best possible outcomes."

AllianceRx Walgreens Prime, one of the largest specialty and home delivery pharmacies in the country, provides medicine for patients with certain rare, chronic and complex conditions. Known as limited distribution drugs (LDDs), the following specialty medicines are also now available through AllianceRx Walgreens Prime:

Ponvory™ (ponesimod), is manufactured by Janssen Pharmaceuticals, and approved for the treatment of relapsing forms of MS, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease, in adults.

Skytrofa® (lonapegsomatropin-tcgd), is manufactured by Ascendis Pharma, and approved to treat pediatric patients 1 year and older who weigh at least 11.5 kg and have growth failure due to inadequate secretion of endogenous growth hormone.

Ingrezza® (valbenazine), is manufactured by Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc., and approved for treatment of adults with the uncontrollable movements of tardive dyskinesia.

For full prescribing information and warnings for any of these medicines, visit the manufacturer websites or dailymed.nlm.nih.gov.

About AllianceRx Walgreens Prime

AllianceRx Walgreens Prime (alliancerxwp.com) is a specialty and home delivery pharmacy that strives to provide exceptional care throughout a patient's treatment journey with the medications they need every day. Formed in 2017 through a collaboration between Walgreens, one of the nation's largest chain drug stores, and Prime Therapeutics, a leading pharmacy benefit manager, the company offers tools and resources for patients, providers and health plans to deliver the optimal health outcomes. The company is headquartered in Orlando, Fla. and its pharmacies are accredited by several national pharmacy accreditation services.

