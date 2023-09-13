Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) Market Set to Soar at a 5.2% CAGR, Fueled by Growing Demand in Textiles, PET Bottles, and Packaging

News provided by

Research and Markets

13 Sep, 2023, 06:45 ET

DUBLIN, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Purified Terephthalic Acid Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis (2023-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global purified terephthalic acid (PTA) market is set to achieve significant milestones, with an estimated value of $79.6 billion by 2028. This growth is anticipated to be driven by a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.2% from 2023 to 2028.

Purified terephthalic acid, a crucial chemical compound, plays a pivotal role in the textile, PET bottle, and packaging markets. The market's growth is underpinned by its increasing application in carbonated plastic bottles, driven by its flexibility and toughness. Additionally, rising demand for polyester fibers, along with its use in paints, coatings, textiles, and pharmaceuticals, further fuels market expansion.

Key Market Segmentation:

  • Application:

    • Polyester
    • Polybutylene Terephthalate (PET)
    • Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)
    • Plasticizers
    • Others

  • End-use Industry:

    • Textiles
    • PET Bottles
    • Packaging
    • Others

  • Region:

    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia Pacific
    • The Rest of the World

List of Purified Terephthalic Acid Companies:

Leading companies in the purified terephthalic acid market are focused on product quality, expanding manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and integration opportunities across the value chain. Notable companies include PennWell, China Petrochemical, JBF Industries, Indian Oil, Lotte Chemical, Petkim Petrokimya, Taekwaang Industrial, Zhejiang Hengyi Group, Reliance Industries, and British Petroleum, among others.

Purified Terephthalic Acid Market Insights:

  • Polyester is expected to remain the largest segment due to increasing demand for polyester fibers and its use in various sectors, including transportation, construction, and maritime.
  • Textiles will continue to dominate the market, driven by population growth, changing fashion trends, and demand for polyester fibers in emerging countries like India, China, and Malaysia.
  • The Asia Pacific (APAC) region will maintain its position as the largest market due to rapid industrialization, demand for PET material bottles, and increased foreign investment in paint, coating, and packaging industries.

Features of the Purified Terephthalic Acid Market:

  • Market Size Estimates: Estimated market size in terms of value ($B).
  • Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecasts (2023-2028) for various segments and regions.
  • Segmentation Analysis: Market size by segments, such as application, end-use industry, and region.
  • Regional Analysis: Market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.
  • Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities by application, end-use industry, and region.
  • Strategic Analysis: Includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape.
  • Competitive Intensity Analysis: Based on Porter's Five Forces model.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dzoh9e

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]   
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market Report 2023-2030: Rising Interest in Precision Medicine Propels Growth - Market Sees High Fragmentation - Opening Doors for Innovative Players

Medical Tourism In A Changing World: A 2023 Global Market Report - Latest 10 Trends to Focus on

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.