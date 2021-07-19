Purify Fuel to Present at Clean Equity Monaco 2021

LONDON, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Purify Fuel is pleased to announce it will be presenting its nanO2 ESG combustion catalyst technology at CleanEquity® Monaco 2021 on July 22nd & 23rd at the Fairmont Hotel Monte Carlo. CleanEquity® is an annual invitation-only event hosted by Innovator Capital, the London based specialist investment bank. The event provides an intimate and collegial setting for inventors and entrepreneurs to share their stories with investors looking to assist them with reaching their commercial and strategic goals.

"Our company is honored to be recognized at CleanEquity® Monaco 2021" stated Purify Fuel's CEO John Carroll who will be presenting their nanO2 ESG combustion catalyst at the event. "It is a testament to CleanEquity's vision that we need both short- and long-term solutions to today's climate crisis. The reality is the majority of industries are still (despite their best efforts) dependent on heavy diesel now and for the foreseeable future. There are limited options to help this primary fuel source burn cleaner; we are proud to be one of the few companies offering solutions today".

Other partners and sponsors of the conference include Prince Albert II of Monaco's Foundation, Cision, Covington & Burling, Cranfield University, the Monaco Economic Board and Taronis Fuels.

Purify Fuel has been identified as one of the world's most innovative sustainable technology companies and will be presenting to selected sovereign, corporate, family and professional investors,policy makers, end users and international trade media. Its nanO2 ESG combustion catalyst technology provides a transitional solution that will help fight climate change until alternatives are invented. The product has been extensively tested since the middle of last year and has been aggressively launched across multiple industries (rail, marine, oil and gas, and mining).

Purify Fuel develops and manufactures a line of patented nanO2 Combustion Catalysts that optimize diesel, biodiesel and dual fuel engines to help operators in heavy duty diesel industries save money, increase power, and reduce emissions. Our nanO2 ESG Combustion Catalyst achieves a more complete combustion that chemically alters the timing of a compression combustion engine to use a larger percentage of the fuel to create power which reduces unburned fuel escaping in the exhaust as smoke. Testing has demonstrated a 6-10% improvement in fuel efficiency and 25-50% reductions of harmful emissions without any engine modifications. Purify Fuel nanO2 ESG catalysts reduces fuel consumption while eliminating nitrous oxide to lessen the Global Warming Potential by 7-15%. Successful testing across multiple sectors (marine, oil and gas, rail) has demonstrated that our product works to reduce greenhouse gases, eliminates harmful emissions while saving our customers money – an ESG home run.

Innovator Capital (ICL), established in 2003, is a London based specialist investment bank focusing on health and sustainable technology companies; advising on corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, IP, business & corporate development. ICL's mission is to assist IP rich private & public companies with finding the right investors, acquirers, customers, licensees and commercial partners.

