Purify-One UV Disinfecting Wand is Leading the Way in Ensuring Schools Reopen Safely

In addition to the reduction of chemical exposure, Purify-One offers an economical and eco-friendly alternative for school districts. A single Purify-One UV wand can disinfect a classroom for over 50,000 hours of use (approximately 10 years of normal use) greatly reducing cleaning costs for the district and protecting the environment by lessening pollution. In addition, classroom furniture, school electronics and sporting equipment surfaces are not destroyed or degraded by chemicals saving the district hundreds of thousands of dollars in replacement costs.

School districts throughout the country are embracing this next generation technology for a safer, more economical and environmentally responsible option to reopen and stay open. Purify-One wands are tested and proven to destroy viruses (including SARS-CoV-2 which causes COVID-19), bacteria, mold and mildew.

About Purify-One

Purify-One is a thirty-year veteran in the light technology space and leading manufacture of UV disinfecting devices with a guiding principle of improving the health of our communities. The company's core purpose is to help educate the public on the many advantages of UV disinfecting as a healthier and safer alternative to traditional chemicals.

