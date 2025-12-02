Purina and RedRover Announce 2025 Purple Leash Project Grants, Advancing Pet-Friendly Domestic Violence Sheltering Nationwide

Since 2019, 60+ grants have helped provide more than 280,000 safe nights for survivors and their pets

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This GivingTuesday, Purina and the nonprofit RedRover are announcing the newest recipients of Purple Leash Project grants, continuing a shared mission to ensure domestic violence survivors never have to choose between their own safety and the safety of their pets.

Since launching in 2019, the Purple Leash Project – a joint initiative between Purina and RedRover to support domestic abuse survivors and their pets – has helped increase the percentage of pet-friendly domestic violence shelters in the U.S. from fewer than 10% to nearly 20%. To date, Purina and RedRover have awarded more than 60 grants that have helped create an estimated 282,825 safe nights for survivors and their pets, through pet-friendly renovations, including outdoor relief areas, on-site housing solutions and providing essential supplies to help keep people and pets together when they need each other most.

"As pet lovers, we know the bond between people and pets is a powerful source of strength, especially in moments of crisis," said Nina Leigh Krueger, Purina CEO. "Through the Purple Leash Project, we're working to ensure that survivors can begin their healing journey with the support of their pets by their side. We've made great strides so far, but there's still more to do, and we remain committed to finding new ways to create even more safe nights for survivors and their pets."

In 2025, Purina and RedRover provided six Purple Leash Project grants totaling more than $345,000 to domestic violence shelters and service providers across the country, including:

Women and Children First: The Center Against Family Violence in Pulaski County, Arkansas , received a $60,000 grant to build a new Safe Paws kennel with a grooming station and secure outdoor play area for survivors.

, received a $60,000 grant to build a new Safe Paws kennel with a grooming station and secure outdoor play area for survivors. International Women's House in DeKalb County, Georgia, received a $24,200 grant to create two secure outdoor pet play areas.

received a $24,200 grant to create two secure outdoor pet play areas. Mountain Comprehensive Care Center in Floyd County, Kentucky, received a $26,360 grant to construct a secure outdoor pet play area for survivors staying in the shelter.

received a $26,360 grant to construct a secure outdoor pet play area for survivors staying in the shelter. YWCA of Greater Cincinnati in Hamilton County, Ohio , received two grants – one for $60,000 and one for $55,000 – to renovate existing shelter rooms to become pet-friendly, create two pet-relief yards with privacy fencing, add indoor and outdoor enrichment activities, build waste stations and provide supplies.

, received two grants – one for $60,000 and one for $55,000 – to renovate existing shelter rooms to become pet-friendly, create two pet-relief yards with privacy fencing, add indoor and outdoor enrichment activities, build waste stations and provide supplies. One Safe Place in Tarrant County, Texas , received a $60,000 grant to build a secure pet relief area, veterinary exam space and provide pet supplies.

, received a $60,000 grant to build a secure pet relief area, veterinary exam space and provide pet supplies. New Horizons Crisis Center in Sevier County, Utah, received a $60,000 grant to create indoor and outdoor covered sheltering spaces and equip the shelter with essential pet care items.

"Our work with Purina and the Purple Leash Project has shown what's possible when you remove one of the biggest barriers survivors face – not being able to bring their pets with them," said Katie Campbell, President and CEO of RedRover. "When shelters can welcome pets, survivors gain a path to safety that doesn't force them to leave behind the companion who has provided comfort, protection and unconditional love. These grants are helping transform services and lives in communities across the country."

Extending impact beyond the grants

Purina's support of domestic violence shelters goes beyond grants. This year, Purina and RedRover, in partnership with Greater Good Charities, brought team members to YWCA Greater Cincinnati – a 2025 Purple Leash Project grant recipient – to help convert an existing building into six pet-friendly rooms and outfit them with specialized pet equipment, as well as construct two pet-relief yards installed with tire tunnels for dogs to play and exercise off-leash.

"YWCA Greater Cincinnati has operated the region's only domestic violence shelter since the 1970s, and the grants from Purina and RedRover through the Purple Leash Project and Greater Good Charities allow us to take a historic step forward," said Rickell Howard Smith, President & CEO, YWCA Greater Cincinnati. "Not only are they providing much-needed funding, but they are also offering hands-on support, creating dedicated spaces to house survivors' pets."

Purina also doubled the impact of consumer giving to the Purple Leash Project this year through a dollar-for-dollar match. For every donation made in 2025 to RedRover in support of the initiative, Purina matched 100% – up to $500,000 – bringing total contributions to $1 million to help keep pets and people together in times of crisis.

Turning compassion into action on GivingTuesday

This GivingTuesday, pet lovers can continue to support the cause by making a donation to RedRover in support of the Purple Leash Project. Each donation helps to increase the number of pet-friendly domestic violence shelters nationwide and spread awareness about this vital issue. Those who commit to a monthly donation of $5 or more, or a one-time donation of $60 or more, can receive a special-edition purple leash or cat collar as a thanks for the support.

Supporters can also give back while shopping the Courageous Together Collection at shop.PurpleLeashProject.com, where 100% of every purchase is a donation to RedRover to help keep abuse survivors together with their pets. Purina partnered with actor, advocate and domestic abuse survivor, Sarah Hyland, to curate the collection, which features a variety of items for both pet lovers and their pets to wear (or display) courageously and inspire others.

For more information about the Purple Leash Project, Purina's commitment to supporting domestic violence survivors and their pets, or to make a donation, visit Purina.com/Courage.

