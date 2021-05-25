Purina completes expansion project in Dunkirk, New York, increasing production for innovative new cat treat

"Expanding our treats production capacity in Dunkirk allows us to continue providing pet owners with breakthrough products and superior quality," said Nolan Terry, Vice President of Manufacturing at Purina. "This latest innovation continues our legacy of delivering high-quality products pet lovers have come to trust for more than 90 years."

The expansion features a new fully customized and automated production process for Purina Fancy Feast Savory Cravings, which are currently available in Beef, Salmon and Beef & Crab flavors at retailers nationwide. Fancy Feast Savory Cravings packaging is fully recyclable. The treat's wrapper is recyclable at store drop off while the remaining components, including the carton and tray, are paper-based and can be recycled through existing community recycling programs.

Purina's investment in Dunkirk operations is one of several active expansions at the company's pet care facilities across the United States. In total, $2 billion is being committed to Purina's U.S. pet care operations and the creation of more than 900 jobs by 2025.

"Purina is proud to continue investing in western New York, providing critical jobs for the region and keeping our employees safe during a challenging year, all while supporting our local community and providing innovative new products from the trusted brands Americans depend on," said Anthony De La O, Purina Factory Manager in Dunkirk.

In support of the local community during the pandemic, Purina donated nearly $920,000 in monetary and pet food donations while adding 104 associates to its Dunkirk manufacturing facility. Purina currently employees more than 500 associates in Dunkirk, where operations began in 1972.

Nestlé Purina PetCare creates richer lives for pets and the people who love them. Founded in 1894, Purina has helped dogs and cats live longer, healthier lives by offering scientifically based nutritional innovations. Purina manufactures some of the world's most trusted and popular pet care products, including Purina ONE, Pro Plan, Fancy Feast and Tidy Cats. Our more than 8,700 U.S. associates take pride in our trusted pet food, treat and litter brands that feed 51 million dogs and 65 million cats every year. More than 500 Purina scientists, veterinarians, and pet care experts ensure our commitment to unsurpassed quality and nutrition.

Purina promotes responsible pet care through our scientific research, our products and our support for pet-related organizations. Over the past five years, Purina has contributed more than $150 million towards organizations that bring, and keep, people and pets together, as well as those that help our communities and environment thrive.

Purina is part of Nestlé, a global leader in Nutrition, Health and Wellness. For more information, visit purina.com or subscribe here to get the latest Purina news.

