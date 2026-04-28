Purina Delivers $33.8 Million in Charitable Support in 2025 to Strengthen Pets, People and Communities

"Purina believes pets and people are better together, and our charitable contributions are designed to strengthen that bond while meeting critical needs in our communities," said Bill Etling, Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs at Purina. "In 2025, we focused on programs that bring pets and people together, support emotional well-being, and provide help in times of crisis."

Through a combination of financial grants, pet food and cat litter donations, and long-standing nonprofit partnerships, Purina's support reached pet shelters, pediatric hospitals, disaster-affected communities and families facing hardship nationwide.

Promoting Pet Welfare and Helping Shelter Pets Find Loving Homes

A core pillar of Purina's charitable impact is improving outcomes for pets in need. In 2025, Purina continued its support of pet welfare initiatives that help shelter pets find loving homes through Petfinder, the leading pet adoption platform that connects adoptable pets with families nationwide. By helping remove barriers to pet adoption and raising awareness for shelter pets, Purina's support helps more pets transition from shelters into permanent, loving homes.

In addition, Purina's in-kind donations of pet food and cat litter helped shelters and rescue organizations redirect resources towards supporting pets in the community by providing affordable veterinary care, training services and operating community pet food pantries.

Supporting Pet Owners in Crisis Through the Purple Leash Project and Disaster Relief

Recognizing that keeping pets and people together often requires support during difficult times, Purina continued to invest in crisis-focused initiatives last year. Through a longstanding partnership with RedRover, the Purple Leash Project helps pet owners experiencing domestic violence by expanding access to pet-friendly services and resources—helping ensure that survivors do not have to choose between their safety and their pets.

Purina also provided monetary and in-kind assistance to communities impacted by natural disasters through its ongoing work with Greater Good Charities, which helps shelters, families and pets recover in the aftermath of emergencies. When an EF-3 tornado struck Purina's hometown of St. Louis, MO in May, the company immediately provided more than $50,000 towards local relief efforts, organized employee volunteers to support clean-up and first responders, and donated thousands of pounds of pet food to local families displaced by the storm.

Promoting the Human-Animal Bond

Purina also continued investing in programs that leverage the Human Animal Bond to support mental well-being in 2025. Research and real-world experience show that spending time with pets can play a meaningful role in reducing stress, improving emotional health and providing comfort during challenging moments.

Through supporting therapy dog organizations, Purina helped place trained therapy pets in schools and pediatric hospitals, where they provide comfort, companionship and emotional support to kids, staff and families. These programs help create calmer learning environments, ease anxiety in medical settings and reinforce the powerful role pets play in supporting mental health and resilience.

Strengthening Local Communities Through the Purina Foundation

On the local level, the Purina Foundation makes a meaningful difference in the 24 communities where Purina operates in the United States by investing in organizations that support pets, people and strengthen neighborhoods. The Purina Foundation provides capital and capacity‑building grants, helping nonprofits strengthen infrastructure, expand services and increase long-term community impact. In 2025, the Purina Foundation distributed 27 grants totaling $1.16 million, supporting projects that enhance access to pet care and create stronger, more resilient local communities.

A Continued Commitment to Community Impact

With more than a century of dedication to pets and people, Purina remains committed to using its resources and expertise to make a meaningful difference. In addition to making donations throughout the year, Purina's 11,000 U.S. associates volunteered more than 8,600 hours in their communities in 2025. This service, combined with the company's $33.8 million in charitable contributions last year, underscore its belief that thriving communities are built when pets and people are supported together.

About Nestlé Purina PetCare

Nestlé Purina PetCare creates richer lives for pets and the people who love them. Founded in 1894, Purina has helped dogs and cats live longer, healthier lives by offering scientifically based nutritional innovations.

Purina manufactures some of the world's most trusted and popular pet care products, including Dog Chow, Purina ONE, Pro Plan, Friskies and Tidy Cats. Our more than 11,000 U.S. associates take pride in our trusted pet food, treat and litter brands that feed 46 million dogs and 68 million cats every year. Nearly 500 Purina scientists, veterinarians, and pet care experts ensure our commitment to unsurpassed quality and nutrition.

Over the past five years, Purina has contributed more than $150 million towards organizations that bring, and keep, people and pets together, as well as those that help our communities and environment thrive.

Purina is part of Nestlé, a global leader in Nutrition, Health and Wellness. For more information, visit purina.com or subscribe here to get the latest Purina news.

SOURCE Purina