Purina® DentaLife® Partners with Dr. Evan Antin to Help Dog Owners Make Sense of Doggy Dental Care

The new scrumptious chews are made with an active-ingredient blend of honey and natural spirulina and have been scientifically tested to fight bad breath. Owners can feel good about adding Purina DentaLife ActivFresh to their dog's daily regimen as each chew is completely free of artificial flavors and colors, while delivering a pop of savory chicken flavor dogs crave.

To introduce ActivFresh, the brand is partnering with well-known veterinarian and host of Animal Planet's "Evan Goes Wild" Dr. Evan Antin to help dog owners keep their dog's breath fresh and teeth healthy by practicing regular dental hygiene.

"Good dental hygiene is just as important for pets as it is for humans," said Dr. Evan Antin. "While brushing is always recommended, certain chews like DentaLife ActivFresh can be a great and easy option to fight bad breath at the source. I prefer these types of chews to some rinses and foams on the market."

Along with having a good daily, dental chew in your dog's dental regimen, Dr. Antin recommends the following to all pet parents:

See your vet regularly: when visiting your veterinarian for a regular check-up, make sure they check your dog's teeth. They can evaluate your dog's mouth, teeth and gums and identify any trouble spots.

when visiting your veterinarian for a regular check-up, make sure they check your dog's teeth. They can evaluate your dog's mouth, teeth and gums and identify any trouble spots. Brushing is best: if you're doing this at home, start slow and make sure it's a positive experience. First, introduce the toothpaste with your finger and progress to the toothbrush once the pet becomes comfortable. Your vet can also help with brushing your dog's teeth if you're having a lot of trouble at home.

if you're doing this at home, start slow and make sure it's a positive experience. First, introduce the toothpaste with your finger and progress to the toothbrush once the pet becomes comfortable. Your vet can also help with brushing your dog's teeth if you're having a lot of trouble at home. Crunchy kibbles: dry, crunchy foods can be helpful. As the dog chews, particles from the dry food scrape against his teeth to help reduce tartar buildup.

dry, crunchy foods can be helpful. As the dog chews, particles from the dry food scrape against his teeth to help reduce tartar buildup. Watch for warning signs: persistent bad breath, red gums, and changes in behavior or eating habits can all be signs of dental dangers.

Purina DentaLife's ActivFresh daily oral care dog chews are available at mass, grocery and pet specialty retailers nationwide. Chews are available for small/medium dogs (9, 21, and 35 count pouches), large dogs (7 and 21 count pouches), and most recently mini dogs (21 and 56 count pouches).

