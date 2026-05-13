Purina Dog Chow Celebrates 100th Anniversary with "Giving You 100" Contest and $100,000 Grand Prize

Dog Chow invites pet owners to share stories of the dogs who give their all

ST. LOUIS, Mo., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether they're standing watch at the front porch or offering comfort when it's needed most, dogs have a gift for being there in both the big and the little moments — pouring their hearts into every toy, every walk, and every wag. As Dog Chow marks its 100th anniversary in 2026, the brand is launching the "Giving You 100" contest to celebrate the dogs who have become the heart of their families for the last 100 years.

Dogs have a gift for being there in both the big and the little moments — pouring their hearts into every toy, every walk, and every wag. As Dog Chow marks its 100th anniversary in 2026, the brand is launching the “Giving You 100” contest to celebrate the dogs who have become the heart of their families for the last 100 years.

From May 1 through June 26, 2026, Dog Chow is inviting dog owners across the country to share stories of the unique, funny, and heartwarming ways their dogs give them 100 every day, with one grand prize winner taking home $100,000.

Entries will be judged across five categories including Most Athletic, Most Entertaining, Most Unexpected, Most Heartwarming, and Most Life-changing by an independent panel, narrowing to one finalist in each category. The public will then vote on the myPurina app from August 10 to August 21, 2026, to determine the grand prize winner of $100,000, while the four finalists will each receive a year's supply of Dog Chow.

"For 100 years, from farms to the family room, dogs have been giving us everything and Dog Chow has been right there with them," said Brent Gleckler, Chief Marketing Officer at Nestle Purina Petcare. "Dog Chow has given our 100% commitment to every dog, every day, in every bowl, and the "Giving You 100" Contest is our way of thanking dog owners for trusting us to provide high-quality nutrition for the dogs they love."

A Century of Supporting Dogs

Since its founding in 1926, Dog Chow has played a pivotal role in transforming the way Americans view dogs – not just as working animals, but as members of the family. As industrialization drew Americans away from farms and into cities, dogs also made their way into our homes, our lives, and our couches.

As that bond deepened, Purina founder William Danforth saw an opportunity to match it with something meaningful: nutrition that could help dogs live long, healthy lives and have more time with their families. Purina was the first to put scientists to work studying canine health, ultimately introducing scientifically complete dry dog food and setting a nutrition-first standard that would define the industry for generations.

When WWII rationing curtailed the availability of canned dog food, Dog Chow pioneered the extrusion process that created modern kibble, a format that remains the worldwide industry standard to this day as it offers complete and balanced nutrition and is more sustainable compared to many other forms.

"When Dog Chow launched in 1926, many dogs were still surviving on table scraps as they evolved from working animals into indoor family pets," said Purina archivist Susan Anderson-Bauer. "Kibble became the nutritious, shelf-stable, and affordable option — putting quality dog food within reach of every American family and transforming the family dog from a backyard fixture into a cherished member of the household."

To learn more about Dog Chow's 100 Year Anniversary and to enter the Giving You 100 Contest, visit dogchow.com/100contest.

To find out more about how Purina pet food, including Dog Chow, is made, and to explore the scientifically proven benefits of kibble, visit PurinaInstitute.com.

Follow updates on Dog Chow's 100th anniversary by following the brand on social at @purinadogchow.

About Nestlé Purina PetCare

Nestlé Purina PetCare creates richer lives for pets and the people who love them. Founded in 1894, Purina has helped dogs and cats live longer, healthier lives by offering scientifically based nutritional innovations.

Purina manufactures some of the world's most trusted and popular pet care products, including Dog Chow, Purina ONE, Pro Plan, Friskies and Tidy Cats. Our more than 11,000 U.S. associates take pride in our trusted pet food, treat and litter brands that feed 46 million dogs and 68 million cats every year.

Nearly 500 Purina scientists, veterinarians, and pet care experts ensure our commitment to unsurpassed quality and nutrition. Over the past five years, Purina has contributed more than $150 million towards organizations that bring, and keep, people and pets together, as well as those that help our communities and environment thrive.

Purina is part of Nestlé, a global leader in Nutrition, Health and Wellness. For more information, visit purina.com or subscribe here to get the latest Purina news.

SOURCE Purina Dog Chow