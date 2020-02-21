Purina Expanding in Iowa as Demand for Leading Pet Food Brand Grows

Purina, which employs 360 people in Clinton, established local operations in 1969. The expansion will add new processing and packaging lines for the production of "dry," or kibble-based, pet foods and lead to total job growth of more than 60 positions. Purina has had a presence in Iowa since 1927 and also operates pet food factories in Fort Dodge and Davenport, with approximately 1,000 employees across the state.

"This announcement represents a significant expansion in jobs and infrastructure for rural Iowa," said Governor Kim Reynolds. "Opportunity lives here, and we are working every day to make Iowa a beacon of economic prosperity. I want to congratulate Purina for 90 years of continued growth and success here in the Hawkeye state."

Purina is the largest dry dog and cat food maker in the United States. Purina's dry dog food business has grown seven percent in the past year, which is twice the rate of the category overall. With a total investment of $140 million in this expansion by 2023, Purina's Clinton factory will significantly increase the production of high quality and nutritious brands that feed millions of pets each year. Purina's Clinton factory plays a unique role in the company's network of 21 factories across the United States. The location is a hub for innovation and design of new products, in addition to producing flagship brands including Purina ONE and Purina Pro Plan, both of which are experiencing double digit growth.

"Pet owners have trusted Purina for over 90 years, and demand for Purina products is strong and continues to grow," said John Bear, Vice President of Manufacturing, Purina. "Purina is proud to produce high quality products for dogs and cats at our Clinton factory. This expansion reflects an investment in our local operations and our commitment to continue delivering innovative and highly nutritious pet foods."

Purina's expansion in Clinton is one example of how the company is making investments to grow the business and advance pet care. In 2019, Purina invested more than $500 million into its factories across the United States for projects that help grow and sustain the business, including more than $30 million in Iowa operations alone.

"For more than 50 years, Purina's Clinton factory has provided quality jobs for the region," said Roger Brecht, Purina Clinton Factory Manager. "It's an exciting time at Purina, and we're proud to continue making the great foods that pets love while bringing even more quality jobs to the region."

In addition to being a top employer in Clinton, the factory supports several area pet rescue and police K9 organizations, as well as other local organizations like Junior Achievement. Purina contributed more than $250,000 in pet food and monetary funding to non-profit organizations in 2019.

One of the factory's recent contributions is a $10,000 donation to support the Clinton Humane Society. Purina also is an active supporter of environmental conservation throughout the state of Iowa with partners including Ducks Unlimited, Pheasants Forever and Truterra, LLC (formerly Land O'Lakes SUSTAIN). Purina also applauds Gov. Reynolds' commitment to enhancing water and soil health and outdoor recreation opportunities for all Iowans through her "Invest in Iowa" plan, which includes funding the I-WILL Trust.

"When a company can expand and add jobs here in Clinton, it truly is a good day," said Scott Maddasion, Clinton Mayor. "As a community, we are focused on skills-building and development to ensure that we're matching people with jobs for the future. Purina's expansion brings not only investment but good direct and indirect jobs for local residents. We are extremely excited for this expansion and Purina's commitment to remaining a cornerstone business in Clinton. We look forward to continuing our strong partnership."

"We are thrilled that Purina has chosen to expand its existing operations in Clinton," added Erin M. Cole, President & CEO, Clinton Regional Development Corporation. "With a young, dynamic team, high-quality products and booming sales, they epitomize success in our community. We are privileged to have a strong working relationship with their local management team, and we stand ready to assist them as they move forward with this vital project."

Future job openings at the factory primarily include positions in production and maintenance. Job seekers can sign up to be among the first to hear about new opportunities in Clinton: https://purinajobs.com/joinclinton.

About Nestlé Purina PetCare Company

Nestlé Purina PetCare promotes responsible pet care, community involvement and the positive bond between people and their pets. A premiere global manufacturer of pet products, Nestlé Purina PetCare is part of Swiss-based Nestlé S.A., a global leader in nutrition, health and wellness.

SOURCE Nestlé Purina PetCare Company