Purina Partners with DOGTV and Spot Pet Insurance to Offer Perks for Pet Lovers

Purina-Approved Partners Program Kicks off With Canine Enrichment Content from DOGTV and Pet Insurance Offers

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The pet experts at Purina are partnering with DOGTV and Spot Pet Insurance to offer exclusive perks for U.S. dog and cat owners. Through exclusive offers for Purina fans, pet owners will have complementary access to a month of DOGTV programming for at-home enrichment content. Separately, eligible Purina subscribers can receive a special offer from Spot Pet Insurance, to help pet parents manage eligible pet health costs. Details are available at https://www.purina.com/partners-and-services.

"By bringing together partners from across pet care, Purina aims to help pet owners provide the best possible care to their pets, from filling their food bowls with high-quality nutrition, to keeping them engaged at home with enriching entertainment and ensuring they have the veterinary care they need to thrive," said Nathan Marafioti, Vice President of New Business Models at Purina.

DOGTV is a unique streaming service aimed at improving the lives of dogs with highly accessible, fun programs scientifically developed for canine enrichment. The personalized content is designed to alleviate dog's stress and anxiety, comforting dogs when left alone or in anxious situations to increase confidence and decrease stress, separation anxiety or other similar problems dogs experience. DOGTV also offers dog parents tips from some of the world's top pet experts.

"We are 'pawsitively' pleased to be working alongside Purina to provide dogs parents in the U.S. with services, products and information to help them be the best pet owners possible," said Beke Lubeach, CEO of DOGTV. "From important information for dog owners to dog-focused programming intended to provide relaxation, stimulation, exposure and rest, DOGTV meets the needs of individual pets, while also providing pet parents with expert-led tips. Coupled with high-quality nutritional products from Purina, this is just the beginning of DOGTV and Purina's partnership to give dogs and their owners all they need to live happy, healthy lives!"

Spot Pet Insurance is a rapidly growing, digital-first pet insurance provider offering pet insurance plans that help pet parents make better choices for their dogs' and cats' health. Spot provides cat insurance and dog insurance plan options that allow pet owners to personalize their coverage to best suit their needs.

"Pet insurance can help pet parents focus on care, not cost," explains Spot CEO Trey Ferro. "The pet insurance plan options that Spot offers help support our four-legged family member's health in ordinary and extraordinary times. We are excited to offer eligible Purina subscribers a strategic partner discount of up to 10% and a 10% multi-pet discount on all additional pets"*

DOGTV and Spot Pet Insurance are the first of many Purina-approved partners that the company will work with to offer pet owners exclusive offers on pet care products, services and more. You can learn more about all current and future offers at https://www.purina.com/partners-and-services .

*The Strategic partner discount is not available in FL, HI, MN, TN, WA, VA, and PA. The Strategic partner discount is 5% in LA, NE, ND, and TX.

About Purina

Nestlé Purina PetCare creates richer lives for pets and the people who love them. Founded in 1894, Purina has helped dogs and cats live longer, healthier lives by offering scientifically based nutritional innovations.

Purina manufactures some of the world's most trusted and popular pet care products, including Purina Cat Chow, Purina ONE, Pro Plan, Fancy Feast and Tidy Cats. Our more than 8,700 U.S. associates take pride in our trusted pet food, treat and litter brands that feed 51 million dogs and 65 million cats every year. More than 500 Purina scientists, veterinarians, and pet care experts ensure our commitment to unsurpassed quality and nutrition. Purina promotes responsible pet care through our scientific research, our products and our support for pet-related organizations.

Over the past five years, Purina has contributed more than $150 million towards organizations that bring, and keep, people and pets together, as well as those that help our communities and environment thrive. Purina is part of Nestlé, a global leader in Nutrition, Health and Wellness. For more information, visit purina.com or subscribe here to get the latest Purina news.

About DOGTV

DOGTV is a 24/7 channel with programs scientifically developed to provide the right company for dogs when left alone. Through years of research by some of the world's top pet experts, special content was created to meet specific attributes of a dog's sense of vision and hearing and supports their natural behavior patterns. The result: a confident, happy dog, who's less likely to develop stress, separation anxiety or other related problems.

To learn more about DOGTV or follow us on social media, please visit:

Website: www.dogtv.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dogtv

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dogtv/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@dogtvofficial

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/DOGTVWORLD

About Spot Pet Services, LLC

Spot believes pets make us better humans. We support pet parents and their furry family members, from wet noses to waggy-tail, with extensive product options, services, and plans. Spot provides high quality, pet-centric plan options and first-class customer service. We believe that pet wellness benefits our well-being, and we're committed to helping pets lead happier, healthier lives.

Footnotes:

Independent article from Spot. Purina is not an insurer or insurance producer.

Insurance plans are underwritten by United States Fire Insurance Company (NAIC #21113. Morristown, NJ). Insurance plans are marketed and produced by Spot Insurance Services, LLC. (NPN # 19246385).

Pre-existing conditions are not covered. Waiting periods, annual deductible, co-insurance, benefit limits, and exclusions may apply. For all terms and conditions visit spotpetins.com/sample-policy. Products, schedules, discounts, and rates may vary and are subject to change. More information is available at checkout.

SOURCE Purina