Purina Pro Plan Announces the First and Only Allergen-Reducing Cat Food

Managing cat allergens is a struggle for the one in five adults worldwide who are sensitized to cat allergens. 1,2 This can limit the interactions between owners and their cats, as current methods for managing cat allergens often include limiting the time or activities with the cat, isolating the cat in the home or removing the cat from the home altogether.

"Many people think that cat hair is the root of their problem," explained Ebenezer Satyaraj, PhD, immunologist for Nestlé Purina Research and lead investigator on the research that led to the development of Pro Plan LiveClear, "but it's actually what's on it – the major cat allergen called Fel d 1, a protein that cats produce naturally in their saliva." 3,4

All cats produce Fel d 1, regardless of breed, age, hair length, sex or body weight.4-6 When cats groom, Fel d 1 gets on the hair and skin through the saliva, and eventually into the environment.

The key ingredient in Pro Plan LiveClear is a specific protein sourced from eggs. When cats eat LiveClear, the protein binds to the Fel d 1 and safely neutralizes it in the cat's mouth. By reducing active Fel d 1 in the cat's saliva, it reduces the allergen that is transferred to the cat's hair and dander when they groom, ultimately reducing the allergen in the environment. 7,8

In a published study, feeding Pro Plan LiveClear was shown to reduce the allergens in cat hair and dander by an average of 47%, starting in the third week of daily feeding.7

Cat safety was critically important when developing the product. "As a cat lover and veterinarian, my focus is on the health and safety of the cats under my care. The beauty of Pro Plan LiveClear is that it reduces cat allergens in cat hair and dander without impacting the physiology of the cat," explained Kurt Venator, Chief Veterinary Officer at Purina. "Because scientists don't know exactly why cats produce Fel d 1, our goal was to neutralize it rather than inhibit its production." A 6-month safety study also showed that the egg product ingredient coating the LiveClear kibble is completely safe for cats to eat.9 The action happens in the cat's mouth, but once swallowed, the ingredient is digested like any other protein.

Pro Plan LiveClear is not intended to replace other allergen-reduction strategies but, rather, to add another measure that can help reduce the allergen burden in cat households. With this groundbreaking approach to cat allergen management, the quality of life for cats and the families that love them can enable closer contact than ever before.

Purina Pro Plan LiveClear is a 100% complete and balanced dry cat food with outstanding taste and nutrition designed for daily feeding. It will be available at Chewy, PetSmart, Petco, Pet Supplies Plus and other pet specialty retailers in three formulas – Adult Chicken & Rice, Adult Salmon & Rice, and Adult Sensitive Skin & Stomach Turkey & Oat Meal. At launch, Pro Plan LiveClear can be purchased in the United States, with availability in other markets later in 2020.

For more information, visit www.proplan.com.

About Purina Pro Plan

Purina Pro Plan is a leader in the advanced nutrition category, with more than 70 formulas in dry and wet pet food to help meet a variety of needs. Its science is backed by 500 Purina scientists globally, including nutritionists, veterinarians and behaviorists, who continuously rethink what nutrition can do. For more information, visit www. proplan.com or follow @ProPlan on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook. The brand is manufactured by Nestlé Purina PetCare, which promotes responsible pet care, community involvement, and the positive bond between people and their pets. A premiere global manufacturer of pet products, Nestlé Purina PetCare is part of Swiss-based Nestlé S.A., a global leader in nutrition, health, and wellness.

References:

Bousquet, P.J., Chinn, S., Janson, C., Kogevinas, M., Burney, P., & Jarvis, D. (2007). Geographical variation in the prevalence of positive skin tests to environmental aeroallergens in the European Community Respiratory Health Survey I. Allergy, 62, 301-309. Doi: 10.1111/j.1398-9995.2006.01293 Zahradnik, E., & Raulf, M. (2017). Respiratory allergens from furred mammals: environmental and occupational exposure. Veterinary Sciences, 4, 38. Doi: 10.3390/vetsci4030038 Bonnet, B., Messaoudi, K., Jacomet, F., Michaud, E. Fauquert, J. L., Caillaud, D., & Evrard, B. (2018). An update on molecular cat allergens: Fel d 1 and what else? Chapter 1: Fel d 1, the major cat allergen. Allergy, Asthma and Clinical Immunology, 14, 14. Doi: 10.1186/s13223-018-0239-8 Kelly, S. M., Karsh, J., Marcelo, J., Boeckh, D., Stepner, N., Litt, D.,Yang, W. H. (2018). Fel d 1 and Fel d4 levels in cat fur, saliva and urine. Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology, 142, 1990-1992.e3. doi: 10.1016/j.jaci.2018.07.033 Butt, A., Rashid, D., & Lockey, R. F. (2012). Do hypoallergenic dogs and cats exist? Annals of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology, 108, 74-76. Doi: 10.1016/j.anai.2011.12.005 Nicholas, C., Wegienka, G., Havstad, S., Ownby, D., & Johnson, C. C. (2008). Influence of cat characteristics on Fel d 1 levels in the home. Annals of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology, 101, 47-50. Satyaraj, E., Gardner, C., Filipi, I., Cramer, K., & Sherrill, S. (2019). Reduction of active Fel d1 from cats using an antiFel d1 egg IgY antibody. Immunity, inflammation and disease, 7(2), 68–73. doi:10.1002/iid3.244 Satyaraj, E., Li, Q., Sun, P. & Sherrill, S. (2019). Anti-Fel d 1 immunoglobulin Y antibody-containing egg ingredient lowers allergen levels in cat saliva. Journal of Feline Medicine and Surgery, 21(10), 875-881. doi: 10.1177/1098612X19861218 Matulka, R. A., Thompson , L., & Corley, D. (2019). Multi-level safety studies of anti Fel d 1 IgY ingredient in cat food. Frontiers in Veterinary Science, 6, 477. doi: 10.3389/fvets.2019.00477

SOURCE Purina Pro Plan

Related Links

http://www.proplan.com

