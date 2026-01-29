Purina Pro Plan-Fueled Westminster Best in Show Champions: Where Are They Now?

Previous Best in Show Winners Reveal How Pro Plan Continues to Fuel Their Success as Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Celebrates its 150th Anniversary

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show's historic 150th anniversary, Pro Plan – the show's Presenting Sponsor – is revisiting past Best in Show winners to show how the advanced nutrition that fueled their victories continues to support their health and vitality years after retiring from the ring.

Purina Pro Plan has fueled 18 of the last 19 Westminster Best in Show winners, but the brand's advanced nutrition helps canine athletes thrive at every stage of life – from Madison Square Garden to retirement.

Past Winners Share Their Stories

Siba, a Standard Poodle, won Best in Show in 2020. "Siba captured hearts with her elegance and precision in the conformation ring, and at almost 10 years old, she's thriving in her new role," shared Paul Clas, Professional Handler. "After her Westminster victory, she's become a wonderful dam, producing several litters while enjoying life as owner Connie Unger's beloved companion. Pro Plan Sport Chicken & Rice has fueled her through championship competition and now supports her as a brood and family dog."

Buddy Holly, a Petit Basset Griffon Vendéen, captured Best in Show in 2023, making history as the first of his breed to win the prestigious title. "Buddy Holly's charm and spirit made him unforgettable in the conformation ring, and at 9 years old, he's enjoying retirement life in Ireland – relaxing on the couch and taking daily walks with his favorite 10-year-old companion, Grace," shared Janice Hayes, Professional Handler and co-owner. "Pro Plan helped fuel his championship success and supported the health and vitality that still keeps him active today. He continues to benefit from Pro Plan Veterinary Supplements FortiFlora daily for digestive support."

Wasabi, a Pekingese, won Best in Show in 2021 – David Fitzpatrick's second Westminster victory after winning with Malachy, also a Pekingese, in 2012. "At 8 years old, Wasabi remains a healthy, vibrant dog who loves company and enjoys his downtime," shared Fitzpatrick, two-time Westminster Best in Show-winning breeder-owner-handler who will serve as Best in Show judge for the 150th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. "Pro Plan Complete Essentials and Pro Plan Veterinary Supplements FortiFlora daily have kept him in peak condition. He's now an exceptional sire, already producing several champions including a Best in Show-winning son who carries on his legacy."

Advanced Nutrition for Champions at Every Stage of Life

These championship success stories demonstrate the power of proper nutrition at the highest levels of competition. But winning isn't just about the show ring – it's about supporting dogs throughout their entire lives.

"Winning Best in Show at Westminster requires dedication, discipline and peak conditioning but maintaining health for years afterward takes the right nutritional foundation," said Dr. Callie Harris, Purina Veterinarian. "Pro Plan offers more than 140 specialized formulas to support dogs' unique nutritional needs, fueling them through intense training, competition and now, their retirement years."

Pro Plan's advanced nutrition doesn't just fuel Westminster champions – it's available for every dog. Whether your dog competes in the show ring or provides companionship at home, all dogs can benefit from the same specialized formulas trusted by Best in Show handlers. With more than 140 targeted formulas designed for every life stage and lifestyle – from puppies to seniors and high-performance canine athletes to house pets – Purina Pro Plan helps all dogs to thrive and achieve their full potential.

The 150th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, presented by Purina Pro Plan, will take place at the Javits Center and Madison Square Garden in New York City on January 31 & February 2-3, 2026. See the world's top canine athletes compete live from the Javits Center and Madison Square Garden, beginning with the Masters Agility Championship and culminating with the crowning of the highly anticipated Best in Show. The iconic, milestone event will be showcased on FOX, across FOX Sports' family of networks and digital platforms, and WestminsterKennelClub.org. For the full schedule and ticketing information, visit https://www.westminsterkennelclub.org/.

To learn more about how Pro Plan fuels champions, visit https://www.purina.com/dog-shows/westminster-dog-show.

About Purina

Nestlé Purina PetCare creates richer lives for pets and the people who love them. Founded in 1894, Purina has helped dogs and cats live long, healthy lives by offering scientifically based nutritional innovations.

Purina manufactures some of the world's most trusted and popular pet care products, including Purina ONE, Pro Plan, Friskies and Tidy Cats. Our more than 11,000 U.S. associates take pride in our trusted pet food, treat and litter brands that feed 46 million dogs and 68 million cats every year. Nearly 500 Purina scientists, veterinarians, and pet care experts ensure our commitment to unsurpassed quality and nutrition.

Over the past five years, Purina has contributed more than $150 million towards organizations that bring, and keep, people and pets together, as well as those that help our communities and environment thrive.

Purina is part of Nestlé, a global leader in Nutrition, Health and Wellness. For more information, visit purina.com or subscribe here to get the latest Purina news.

About Purina Pro Plan

Purina Pro Plan is a leader in the advanced nutrition category, with more than 140 targeted formulas to help your pet thrive throughout every stage of life. It is also the food of choice for 18 of the past 19 Westminster Best in Show winners*. For more information, visit www.proplan.com or follow @ProPlan on X, Instagram, or Facebook.

*The handler or owners of these champions may have received Purina Pro Plan dog food as Purina ambassadors.

About The Westminster Kennel Club

Established in 1877, The Westminster Kennel Club is America's oldest organization dedicated to the sport of dogs. It hosts the iconic, all-breed Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show — the second-longest continuously held sporting event in the United States, following the Kentucky Derby, and the longest nationally televised live dog show since 1948.

The Club's mission is to enhance the lives of all dogs by celebrating the human-canine bond and promoting responsible dog ownership and breed preservation. Westminster advocates for purpose-bred dogs, recognizing that each breed carries a unique legacy that deserves to be taught, honored, and preserved.

Westminster Week centers around the prestigious conformation competition, open exclusively to elite dogs with Champion status, to compete for the coveted Best in Show title. Westminster's Masters Agility Championship, alongside other canine skills competitions, welcomes dogs of all backgrounds — including mixed breeds — to showcase their speed, precision, and teamwork. Drawing top dogs, handlers, and judges from across the globe, the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show is an international celebration of canine excellence.

Learn more at westminsterkennelclub.org. WESTMINSTER. There's only one.®

