Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Announces Nationwide Call to Thank a Veterinarian

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/nestle-purina/9394251-en-purina-pro-plan-veterinary-thank-a-veterinarian

From April 15, 2026, until May 31, 2026, for every message submitted, Pro Plan Veterinary will donate $1, up to $50,000, to be split equally between its non-profit partners in the Pro Plan Veterinary Support Mission*, which helps remove barriers that veterinarians often face in practice. In addition, pet lovers can nominate their favorite veterinary clinic for a chance to win a $10,000 donation.

"As a veterinarian, I know firsthand that we give our all to our patients, every day, in everything we do," said Callie Harris, DVM, Pro Plan Veterinary. "This World Vet Day, Pro Plan Veterinary wants to recognize the impact veterinarians have and help make it easy for pet owners to share their appreciation too."

The Calling to Care

Many veterinarians are drawn to the idea of becoming vets at a young age – many as early as elementary school. For veterinarians, it is more than a job; it is a lifelong calling to care for animals and the people who love them. Yet behind the expertise and compassion veterinarians offer every day is a profession that faces increasing obstacles that impact emotional and mental health. Research shows veterinary burnout is widespread with 74% of veterinarians reported experiencing medium or high burnout.2 They also report significantly higher levels of exhaustion than the general U.S. population – 61% compared to 32%.2,3

Since its launch in 2024, the Pro Plan Veterinary Support Mission has provided more than $3.5 million in funding to organizations tackling challenges in the veterinary industry to help veterinarians thrive – personally and professionally, every single day. These challenges include mental health support for stress through a partnership with the Veterinary Hope Foundation; financial assistance when clients can't afford life-saving care, supported through the American Veterinary Medical Foundation (AVMF) REACH Program™ and Paisley Paws; and increasing access to expert care for challenging behavior cases, provided by Ease Pet Vet.

The Pro Plan Veterinary Support Mission continues to provide support ensuring veterinarians don't have to choose between caring for their patients and caring for themselves.

Working For Vets on World Vet Day and Beyond

World Veterinary Day celebrates the essential role veterinarians play, but Pro Plan Veterinary recognizes that veterinarians deserve support and recognition year-round.

"As veterinarians, we see pet owners through the best and worst times with their pets, and that takes an emotional toll — on them and on us," said Dr. Harris. "Pro Plan Veterinary understands the stress and challenges this profession faces. That's why the Pro Plan Vet Support Mission exists: to help alleviate the strain so we as veterinarians can continue fulfilling our calling to care."

For more information on the Pro Plan Vet Support Mission, to share your message of thanks and for full rules, visit Thanks.ProPlanVet.com.

*Nestlé Purina PetCare Company ("Purina") will donate $1.00, up to $50,000, to be split equally between the Veterinary Hope Foundation, the American Veterinary Medical Association Foundation, and Paisley Paws Charitable Veterinary Foundation, for each Thank You note shared at thanks.proplanvet.com between 12:00 am ET on 4/15/26 and 11:59 pm ET on 5/31/26.

1 Boehringer Ingelheim. (2025, February 7). New survey shows that over 90% of animal owners trust and appreciate veterinary teams but underestimate the demands of the profession. https://www.boehringer-ingelheim.com/ca/new-survey-shows-over-90-animal-owners-trust-and-appreciate-veterinary-teams-underestimate-demands. Retrieved April 14, 2026, from [boehringer...elheim.com].

2 Volk, J. O., Schimmack, U., Strand, E. B., Reinhard, A., Hahn, J., Andrews, J., Probyn-Smith, K., & Jones, R. (2024). Work-life balance is essential to reducing burnout, improving well-being. Journal of the American Veterinary Medical Association, 262(7), 950-957. Retrieved Apr 14, 2026, from https://doi.org/10.2460/javma.24.02.0135.

3 Larkin, M. (2024, January 22). Veterinary profession heading in right direction with mental health. American Veterinary Medical Association. https://www.avma.org/news/veterinary-profession-heading-right-direction-mental-health. Retrieved April 14, 2026, from [avma.org].

About Purina Pro Plan Veterinary

Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets and Supplements are manufactured or distributed by Nestlé Purina PetCare, a global leader in the pet care industry. Nestlé Purina PetCare creates richer lives for pets and the people who love them. Founded in 1894, Purina has helped dogs and cats live longer, healthier lives by offering scientifically based nutritional innovations. Purina manufactures some of the world's most trusted and popular pet care products, including Pro Plan, Purina ONE, Fancy Feast and Tidy Cats. Our more than 10,000 U.S. associates take pride in our trusted pet food, treat and litter brands that support 46 million dogs and 68 million cats every year. Nearly 500 Purina scientists, veterinarians, and pet care experts ensure our commitment to unsurpassed quality and nutrition.

SOURCE Purina Pro Plan Veterinary