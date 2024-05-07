Purina® Pro Plan® Veterinary Diets Announces Availability in Amazon Store

Wide range of therapeutic diets now available for purchase

ST. LOUIS, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. pet owners can now conveniently purchase the wide range of Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets for both dogs and cats directly through Amazon's store, making therapeutic nutrition even easier to access. The therapeutic offerings join the brand's line of treats and supplements – including the newly introduced Multi Care canine supplement – making the entire Pro Plan Veterinary portfolio available in the Amazon store. Developed by experts for the pets who need advanced nutrition the most, Pro Plan Veterinary Diets offers targeted nutrition to meet a pet's specific needs. Available by prescription only, each diet features a precise formulation for the nutritional management of pets with certain health conditions diagnosed by a licensed veterinarian.

Backed by more than 500 scientists including nutritionists, behaviorists and veterinarians, Pro Plan Veterinary Diets offers more than 30 formulas for various indications, including:

Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets HA Hydrolyzed® Formulas contain hydrolyzed protein, a protein that has been broken down into small components to be less likely to cause an adverse food reaction in certain cats and dogs.

contain hydrolyzed protein, a protein that has been broken down into small components to be less likely to cause an adverse food reaction in certain cats and dogs. Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EN Gastroenteric® Formulas are easy to digest and made with high-quality ingredients and a select prebiotic fiber to support GI microbiome balance and digestive health in cats and dogs.

are easy to digest and made with high-quality ingredients and a select prebiotic fiber to support GI microbiome balance and digestive health in cats and dogs. Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets UR Urinary® Ox/St™ Formulas are formulated to help reduce the risk of urinary stone formation in cats and dogs.

"Nutrition is a crucial aspect to maintaining the health and well-being of our pets," said Doug DeWilde, Vice President, Managing Director of Veterinary Sales with Purina. "With the addition of Pro Plan Veterinary Diets to our Amazon store, we're giving pet owners convenient access to the full range of advanced nutrition, treats and supplements that will help them and their pets live their best lives possible."

Now Available: Multi Care canine supplement

Adding to the portfolio of Pro Plan Veterinary products now available through Amazon's store, Pro Plan Veterinary Supplements has also introduced Multi Care, a canine supplement that features multi-active blends to proactively support skin, digestive, and immune health all in one soft chew. Designed to help meet the needs of dog owners who are looking to provide daily, comprehensive support, Multi Care includes prebiotic fiber, a probiotic, and postbiotics to support digestive and immune health, as well as omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin E, zinc, and biotin to support dogs with sensitive skin.

Multi Care is the newest supplement in the Pro Plan Veterinary Supplements line, which includes Joint Care to support canine mobility, HydraCare to promote feline hydration, FortiFlora, the #1 veterinarian recommended probiotic brand to support digestive health1, and Calming Care, the #1 veterinarian recommended probiotic brand to support calm behavior1. Pro Plan Veterinary Supplements are available without a prescription.

If you have concerns around your pet's health, talk to your veterinarian and see if Pro Plan Veterinary Diets is right for you. Pro Plan Veterinary Diets are available by prescription only. To learn more, visit the Pro Plan Veterinary store on Amazon.

About Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets and Supplements

Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets and Supplements are manufactured or distributed by Nestlé Purina PetCare, a global leader in the pet care industry. Nestlé Purina PetCare creates richer lives for pets and the people who love them. Founded in 1894, Purina has helped dogs and cats live longer, healthier lives by offering scientifically based nutritional innovations. Purina manufactures some of the world's most trusted and popular pet care products, including Pro Plan, Purina ONE, Fancy Feast and Tidy Cats. Our more than 10,000 U.S. associates take pride in our trusted pet food, treat and litter brands that feed 46 million dogs and 68 million cats every year. More than 500 Purina scientists, veterinarians, and pet care experts ensure our commitment to unsurpassed quality and nutrition.

1Relevation Veterinary Tracker, 2023

