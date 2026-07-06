Purina Puppy Chow and Kitten Chow Search for "Chief Snuggle Officers" Returns

The brands are searching for one puppy and one kitten to fill the CSO roles as honorary brand ambassadors, each earning a $25,000 "salary" while a local shelter in each winner's city will receive a $10,000 donation. Applications can be submitted now at purina.com/chiefsnuggleofficer.

CSO Responsibilities & Qualifications

Following in the footsteps of Pudim, a CavaPoo puppy from Overland, Kansas, and Ika, an American shorthair kitten from Queens, NY, the 2026 Chief Snuggle Officers will lead the charge in promoting good nutrition, growth, and lots of play — no prior executive experience necessary.

Their primary responsibility: setting the standard for top-tier snuggles and cuteness and reminding everyone just how much joy pets bring. The ideal candidates will showcase a strong track record in comfort delivery, cross-functional cuddle collaboration, and consistent performance in high-stress situations (i.e., Mondays).

How to Enter

Applications for Chief Snuggle Officer are open from July 1 to July 17, 2026 at purina.com/chiefsnuggleofficer. Interested applicants and their owners can apply by submitting their pet's photos, a video, and a short resume explaining why they're qualified for the job. The puppy or kitten featured must be under 12 months of age (or up to 24 months for large breed puppies) at the time of submission.

Three puppies and three kittens will be selected as finalists. Beginning August 17, 2026, the public will vote for their favorite puppy and kitten to be crowned the Chief Snuggle Officers. Winners will be announced in early October 2026.

Proper Nutrition: The Key to Puppy and Kitten Growth

The first year of a puppy or kitten's life lays the foundation for lifelong health and development, making proper nutrition essential.

"Most puppy and kitten growth takes place in their first 12 months — making this one of the most important periods of their lives," said Purina veterinarian Dr. Callie Harris. "Purina Puppy Chow and Kitten Chow are formulated to support their overall development during this critical window. They provide protein, DHA, and antioxidants to support growth, help with brain and vision development, and support a healthy immune system. And beyond nutrition, playtime, training, and snuggles are just as important — they help build confidence, improve social skills, and strengthen the bond between pet and owner."

The Chief Snuggle Officers will serve as a reminder that giving puppies and kittens the right nutrition and love from the start sets them up for long, happy lives.

To learn more about Puppy Chow and Kitten Chow or to apply for Chief Snuggle Officer, visit purina.com/chiefsnuggleofficer.

About Nestlé Purina PetCare

Nestlé Purina PetCare creates richer lives for pets and the people who love them. Founded in 1894, Purina has helped dogs and cats live longer, healthier lives by offering scientifically based nutritional innovations.

Purina manufactures some of the world's most trusted and popular pet care products, including Dog Chow, Purina ONE, Pro Plan, Friskies and Tidy Cats. Our more than 11,000 U.S. associates take pride in our trusted pet food, treat and litter brands that feed 46 million dogs and 68 million cats every year. Nearly 500 Purina scientists, veterinarians, and pet care experts ensure our commitment to unsurpassed quality and nutrition.

Over the past five years, Purina has contributed more than $150 million towards organizations that bring, and keep, people and pets together, as well as those that help our communities and environment thrive.

Purina is part of Nestlé, a global leader in Nutrition, Health and Wellness. For more information, visit visit purina.com or subscribe here to get the latest Purina news.

SOURCE Purina Puppy and Kitten Chow