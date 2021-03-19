Purina Supports Canine Health Research with Donation to the AKC Canine Health Foundation

RALEIGH, N.C., March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The AKC Canine Health Foundation (CHF), a nonprofit organization whose mission is to prevent, treat and cure canine disease, announces that Purina has donated $108,872.16 to support canine health research. The donation was raised through the Purina Parent Club Partnership (PPCP) Program.

The PPCP Program enables Purina Pro Club members to designate a parent breed club within the program and accrue Purina Points by purchasing qualifying Purina pet foods. An annual donation from Purina is shared between the parent breed clubs and their Donor Advised Funds held at CHF. Since it began in 2002, PPCP has provided over $8.4 million for canine health research, breed rescue, and/or educational efforts to positively impact the general well-being of dogs.

"Collaboration between Purina and the AKC Canine Health Foundation has been natural from the very start," states said Ann Viklund, Purina Director of Conformation and CHF Board Secretary. "PPCP is a great way for dog lovers to join our efforts to improve the health of all dogs."

In addition to PPCP funds, Purina also supports CHF as a corporate partner and sponsors CHF's National Parent Club Canine Health Conference. The biennial event, which brings together CHF-funded researchers, veterinarians, breeders, students, and dog lovers, will be held August 13-15, 2021. Since 1997, Purina and CHF have shared a mission of supporting canine health research to benefit all dogs and their people.

About the AKC Canine Health Foundation

Since 1995, the AKC Canine Health Foundation has leveraged the power of science to address the health needs of all dogs. With more than $60 million in funding to date, the Foundation provides grants for the highest quality canine health research and shares information on the discoveries that help prevent, treat and cure canine diseases. The Foundation meets and exceeds industry standards for fiscal responsibility, as demonstrated by their highest four-star Charity Navigator rating and GuideStar Platinum Seal of Transparency. Learn more at www.akcchf.org.

About Nestlé Purina PetCare

Nestlé Purina PetCare creates richer lives for pets and the people who love them. Founded in 1894, Purina has helped dogs and cats live longer, healthier lives by offering scientifically based nutritional innovations. Purina manufactures some of the world's most trusted and popular pet care products, including Purina ONE, Pro Plan, Fancy Feast and Tidy Cats. Our more than 8,000 U.S. associates take pride in our trusted pet food, treat and litter brands that feed 49 million dogs and 66 million cats every year. More than 500 Purina scientists, veterinarians, and pet care experts ensure our commitment to unsurpassed quality and nutrition.

Purina promotes responsible pet care through our scientific research, our products and our support for pet-related organizations. Over the past five years, Purina has contributed more than $150 million towards organizations that bring, and keep, people and pets together, as well as those that help our communities and environment thrive.

Purina is part of Nestlé, a global leader in Nutrition, Health and Wellness. For more information, visit purina.com or subscribe here to get the latest Purina news.

