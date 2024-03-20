PURINA TEAMS UP WITH PETZEY TO MAKE ON-DEMAND PET TELEHEALTH MORE ACCESSIBLE

Petzey Access Added to MyPurina App Rewards Offerings for Pet Parents

ST. LOUIS, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The pet experts at Purina are teaming up with Petzey, an on-demand mobile pet telehealth and wellness app, to make access to quality veterinary care more convenient for busy U.S. pet parents. Petzey offers on-demand pet health and wellness guidance through affordable virtual vet consultations and adds to Purina's growing list of pet expert-created content, tools and technology designed to help pet owners find, feed and care for their dogs and cats.

As timely and affordable access to veterinary care continues to be a challenge for pet owners, Petzey blends technology with traditional care by providing on-demand access to certified veterinary professionals nationwide for expert pet health and wellness guidance. Virtual vet consultations on Petzey cost $20, offering a cost-effective supplement to traditional in-office veterinary care with quick access to a veterinary professional for immediate pet parent questions or concerns about their pet's health.

"Petzey is designed for the new generation of pet parents who are looking for services that are not only tech-forward but also deeply rooted in genuine care and accessibility," said Ameetess Dira, Chief Marketing Officer of Petzey. "Broadening access to affordable pet care helps pave the way for continued innovation and, most importantly, healthier pets across the country."

By working with Purina, members of the MyPurina program are able to redeem their Purina Perks points for discounts on Petzey telehealth consults. Access to exclusive offers from Petzey and other partners are available in the MyPurina app, a curated hub for every stage of the pet parenting journey. From creating unique pet profiles and providing at-home enrichment activities to bond better with their dogs and cats, to offering personalized nutrition information and access to tools and technology from Purina experts and trusted partners, like Petzey, the MyPurina app provides tailored information, experiences and offers to pet parents in one convenient place.

"Purina is trusted by veterinarians and pet owners alike as a company of pet experts who truly understand pets and pet wellness, and we're excited to team up with others in the industry, like Petzey, who share our mission to help pets live longer, healthier lives," said Nathan Marafioti, Vice President of New Business Models at Purina. "The MyPurina app brings the knowledge of hundreds of Purina pet experts and our trusted partners to the fingertips of pet parents."

Additional Petzey discounts and trial opportunities will soon be available from Purina and its portfolio of trusted pet food and litter brands and growing roster of Petivity pet technology products.

About Purina

Nestlé Purina PetCare creates richer lives for pets and the people who love them. Founded in 1894, Purina has helped dogs and cats live longer, healthier lives by offering scientifically based nutritional innovations.

Purina manufactures some of the world's most trusted and popular pet care products, including Purina Cat Chow, Purina ONE, Pro Plan, Fancy Feast and Tidy Cats. Our more than 10,000 U.S. associates take pride in our trusted pet food, treat and litter brands that feed 46 million dogs and 68 million cats every year. More than 500 Purina scientists, veterinarians, and pet care experts ensure our commitment to unsurpassed quality and nutrition. Purina promotes responsible pet care through our scientific research, our products and our support for pet-related organizations.

Over the past five years, Purina has contributed more than $150 million towards organizations that bring, and keep, people and pets together, as well as those that help our communities and environment thrive. Purina is part of Nestlé, a global leader in Nutrition, Health and Wellness. For more information, visit purina.com or subscribe here to get the latest Purina news.

About Petzey

Petzey is a US-based pet health and wellness company. Driven by a passion for animals, technology, and innovation, Petzey has developed a proprietary routing technology called PetzeyMatch that connects pet parents to the company's Network of Virtual Vets, a nationwide community of certified veterinary professionals representing most specialties of breeds and medical conditions. Petzey's purpose is to enable a happier and more joyful world through healthy pets and happy pet parents.

To learn more about Petzey, visit petzey.com or connect with Petzey on Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram.

SOURCE Purina