Purina® Tidy Cats® Launches First Cat Litter Available on Loop

To participate, consumers simply sign up to Loop's eCommerce platform and purchase Tidy Cats. When the consumer is ready for more litter, they will send back the empty packaging and receive a new shipment. Tidy Cats LightWeight Free & Clean litter will initially be available to purchase on Loop's eCommerce platform in 10 states including New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Vermont, Rhode Island, Delaware and the District of Columbia.

"The Tidy Cats expansion to Loop reflects our commitment to delivering innovative products and sustainable solutions that help reduce our environmental impact," said Diane Herndon, senior manager of sustainability at Purina. "Our teams worked to design and develop new packaging that was durable enough to endure multiple uses and extreme conditions common to eCommerce while also ensuring the great experience that Tidy Cats users know and love."

The partnership with Loop is part of larger sustainability efforts by Tidy Cats and Purina. Tidy Cats recently launched Naturally Strong litter, which is packaged in 50 percent post-consumer recycled plastic jugs and boxes made from Sustainable Forestry Initiative certified materials. The brand also expanded its eco-friendly clumping litter, Purina Yesterday's News, which is made from recycled newspaper, wood shavings from timber mills and cardboard recycled from other Nestlé facilities. More than 20,000 tons of paper and cardboard is recycled into Purina Yesterday's News each year.

To shop for Tidy Cats or other Loop products, visit LoopStore.com. For more information about Tidy Cats and Purina's sustainability efforts, visit Purina.com.

About Nestlé Purina PetCare

Nestlé Purina PetCare creates richer lives for pets and the people who love them. Founded in 1894, Purina has helped dogs and cats live longer, healthier lives by offering scientifically based nutritional innovations. Purina manufactures some of the world's most trusted and popular pet care products, including Purina ONE, Pro Plan, Fancy Feast and Tidy Cats.

Our more than 8,000 U.S. associates take pride in our trusted pet food, treat and litter brands that feed 49 million dogs and 66 million cats every year. More than 500 Purina scientists, veterinarians, and pet care experts ensure our commitment to unsurpassed quality and nutrition.

Purina promotes responsible pet care through our scientific research, our products and our support for pet-related organizations. Over the past five years, Purina has contributed more than $150 million towards organizations that bring, and keep, people and pets together, as well as those that help our communities and environment thrive.

Purina is part of Nestlé, a global leader in Nutrition, Health and Wellness. For more information, visit purina.com or subscribe here to get the latest Purina news.

About Loop

Loop is an initiative from TerraCycle, www.terracycle.com, an innovative waste management company whose mission is to Eliminate the Idea of Waste®. Operating nationally across 20 countries, TerraCycle partners with leading consumer product companies, retailers, cities, and facilities to recycle hard to recycle waste. Loop has been designed to addresses the issue of waste at its source by providing consumers a circular shopping platform while encouraging manufacturers to own and take responsibility for their packaging on the long term.

