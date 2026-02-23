PURIS Announces Strategic Partnership Between Per Aarsleff (PAA) and LiquiForce to Strengthen Canadian Lateral Lining Capabilities

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PURIS today announced that PAA and LiquiForce, a PURIS company, have entered into a strategic partnership designed to expand and enhance the delivery of high‑quality lateral rehabilitation solutions across Canada. The partnership will leverage LiquiForce's long‑standing presence in the Canadian market together with PAA's technical leadership and equipment innovations.

As part of the transaction, PAA will become a part owner of the newly formed LiquiForce partnership. This structure reflects the strength of the new group and the shared commitment to elevating infrastructure renewal services for municipalities and utilities throughout Canada. Building on established expertise in advanced technologies, the combined team will progressively expand its use of LED-light curing alongside existing methodologies to enhance performance, efficiency, and consistency in lateral rehabilitation.

"LiquiForce has deep relationships throughout Canada and a legacy of delivering quality service to its customers," said Mick Fegan, CEO of PURIS. "By pairing PAA's technical insights and equipment advancements with the strength of the LiquiForce team, we are enhancing our ability to deliver superior lateral products and solutions to both existing and future customers across Canada. This partnership further reflects our commitment to innovation and to providing the optimal rehabilitation solution for every unique application."

Peter Lystbaek of PAA added, "This partnership represents a significant opportunity to bring together highly complementary strengths. Our engineering expertise and understanding of complex renewal projects, combined with LiquiForce's proven Canadian operations, will help accelerate the deployment of advanced UV‑cured technologies and give customers greater confidence in the durability, reliability, and performance of their infrastructure investments."

The integration of PAA and LiquiForce marks a strategic step in PURIS's continued focus on technological advancement and service excellence within the Canadian market.

About PURIS

PURIS is a leading water infrastructure solutions provider offering a comprehensive suite of pipeline rehabilitation services, including thermal and ultraviolet cured‑in‑place pipe (CIPP), pipe bursting, geopolymer lining systems, and CompressionFit® HDPE lining. PURIS also provides in‑house inspection and liner manufacturing capabilities to deliver reliable, innovative solutions for diverse infrastructure needs.

About PAA

Founded in 1947, PAA has grown into a diversified engineering group with thousands of employees, operating internationally with significant activity in Northern Europe and projects worldwide.

The company's expertise includes civil engineering, ground engineering, marine and harbor works, pipe technologies (including trenchless rehabilitation), and turnkey construction. Aarsleff emphasizes innovation, sustainability, and safety, often combining multiple disciplines to deliver complex projects efficiently and with environmental consideration.

SOURCE PURIS