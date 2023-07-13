PURIS appoints Palmer Holland as North American Distribution Partner

Palmer Holland, Inc.

13 Jul, 2023, 14:09 ET

CLEVELAND, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PURIS and Palmer Holland, Inc. have joined forces in a strategic distribution partnership targeting the dynamic markets of food and beverage, sports nutrition and health, pet food, and nutraceuticals across the United States and Canada.

As part of this partnership, Palmer Holland will play a key role in propelling PURIS' pea ingredient portfolio to new heights. Palmer Holland will support distribution, marketing, and sales activities for Pea Protein, Pea Fiber, Upcycled Pea Starch, and their innovative counterparts. The synergy between these industry leaders will set the stage to support PURIS' growth, ensuring high-quality plant-based ingredients will reach an even wider audience than before.

PURIS is a pioneer in the plant-based ingredients industry, recognized for its commitment to sustainability, quality, and flavor. With a mission to nourish people and the planet, PURIS has revolutionized the plant-based food market by developing a portfolio of specialty non-GMO, plant-based ingredients.

"Our partnership with Palmer Holland represents a pivotal moment in PURIS' growth journey," said Tyler Lorenzen, CEO of PURIS. "Palmer Holland's distribution network and industry knowledge will notably enhance our ability to reach more customers. By joining forces, we aim to inspire positive change in the food industry by making clean, sustainable, and delicious plant-based choices accessible to more consumers across North America."

Palmer Holland is a premier specialty raw material distribution company with nearly 100 years of demonstrated success. The Consumer & Life Sciences division at Palmer Holland focuses on supplying a highly functional, natural, clean-label, and sustainable ingredient portfolio to its customers, focusing on plant, fruit, grain, marine, and algal-based raw materials.

"It's no secret that PURIS is the most sought-after brand of specialty pea derivatives in the world, but they are also a proven leader in the entire plant-based movement," said Bret Horace, Vice President – Consumer & Life Sciences of Palmer Holland. "To see their business scale & diversify as it has, to be named their partner in the go-to-market strategy to provide unmatched service, and for us to be a part of that next phase of growth is quite humbling. PURIS' global reach, strength of scale, and commitment to quality further fortify our cornerstone of specialty solutions based on 'Natural Nutrition', making them the ideal partner for our customers and us!"

About PURIS Proteins

Founded in 1985, PURIS stands at the forefront of the plant-based ingredients industry, committed to sustainably nourishing the world. Recognized for its unwavering dedication to producing clean-label, non-GMO, and organic ingredients, PURIS offers an extensive portfolio that includes pea proteins, upcycled starches, fibers, and sweeteners, catering to diverse sectors such as food, beverage, and beyond. Notably, PURIS operates the largest pea protein facility in North America located in Dawson, MN, solidifying its position as a pioneering force in the industry.

For more information about PURIS and its groundbreaking offerings, please visit their website at https://puris.com/.

About Palmer Holland

Established in 1925 as Palmer-Schuster Company, today Palmer Holland is a North American specialty chemical and ingredient distributor of raw materials headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, with 50+ account managers and ingredient consultants stationed across the United States and Canada. We are a private, employee-owned company which allows us greater flexibility in the marketplace and a dedicated platform for long-term success. This flexibility enables us to provide our customers and principals with the most effective and efficient solutions. Our partners are rooted in the areas of Agriculture, CASE (coatings, adhesives, sealants, elastomers), Health & Nutrition, Lubricants, and Plastics.

For more information about Palmer Holland, please visit our website at www.palmerholland.com

