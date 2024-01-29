Purism Announces First Public Offering on StartEngine

News provided by

Purism

29 Jan, 2024, 17:09 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Purism is excited to announce its first public offering of shares on StartEngine, with a minimum investment of $500.00.

Invest Now.

Thanks to Regulation CF, Purism is able to offer to the public the first opportunity to own a piece of Purism via the StartEngine platform.

Join Purism's journey in redefining technology with integrity, empowering your digital life with freedom, privacy, and security. At Purism, we're not just building technology; we're cultivating a movement.

We believe in a digital future where technology empowers, not exploits, its users. Our suite of top-tier computers, phones, software, and services are designed with one purpose: to put you in control. As we embark on our next bold step, we need your support.

Invest and become an owner in Purism through StartEngine to bring our vision to life: a world where technology serves humanity, not the other way around.

Invest Now.

Purism is a Social Purpose Corporation, making high quality, safe, and secure hardware and software available to everyday users.

It started in 2014, with crowdfunding a 15-inch laptop with a quarter million-dollar funding goal. Since then, it has built sophisticated portfolio of digitally responsible, high-quality, and safe products, services, and tech add-ons that focus on privacy and freedom.

Purism envisions a future safe from digital exploitation and a secure and respectful environment for everyone.

For more information contact [email protected]

SOURCE Purism

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.